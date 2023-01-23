Funeral Service for Clarence "Vinson" Hill, 81 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Brad Hill, and Bentley Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.

