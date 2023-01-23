Read full article on original website
Clarence "Vinson" Hill
Funeral Service for Clarence "Vinson" Hill, 81 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Brad Hill, and Bentley Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
Katy Cheyann Shipman-Nugent
Katy Cheyann Shipman-Nugent of Elk City, Oklahoma (formerly of Heavener, Oklahoma) was born September 21, 1988 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Mark and Diana (Hatcher) Shipman and passed away January 24, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 34. She is survived by:. Her husband:. Jeremy Nugent of the home.
