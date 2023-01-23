Read full article on original website
Lawmakers seek to address New York's childcare crisis
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As New York continues to face a childcare crisis, this week lawmakers considered policy response. According to a recent study from Cornell University, the state's childcare workforce is the lowest it's been in over a decade--decreasing 11% from 2019 to 2020. Some witnesses who testified in a...
County Commissioners Lay Out 2023 Priorities for State Lawmakers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) was at the State Capitol to outline legislative priorities for 2023. From broadband to election improvements, commissioners are looking for action from both chambers of the legislature this year. They say the wide-range of improvements are sought by...
New York Reminds Homeowners to Test for Radon
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that is invisible, odorless, and tasteless. It is generated from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil and rock.
