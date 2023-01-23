ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

FCRA touts progress in 2022 at Chaffee Crossing

2022 was a record-breaking year for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, according to the organization’s annual report released Wednesday (Jan. 25). The report noted that 2022 property sales totaled $3.8 million, and returned 66 acres to taxable property. Property sold in 2022 generated $4.3 million in real estate taxes....
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

U.S. Marshals Museum begins to hire workers ahead of summer opening

With a summer opening still on the horizon and an estimated $3 million needed for construction and operational needs, the Fort Smith-based U.S. Marshals Museum is starting the drive to hire employees who will be needed once the doors open to the public. Museum staff posted a job announcement for...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Grand Jury issues indictments against Crawford County deputies

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that a Grand Jury issued indictments against Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies Zackary King and Levi White for using excessive force in an arrest. According to the statement from the office of U.S. Attorney David...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/15

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Signature Bank announces new mortgage division president

Fayetteville-based Signature Bank of Arkansas has promoted Kim Whedbee to president of its mortgage division. According to a news release Thursday (Jan. 26), her predecessor, Christine Morrison, has retired from the mortgage industry but not from Signature Bank. She has accepted a new role within the human resources department. “We’re...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

