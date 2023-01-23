Read full article on original website
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Fort Smith restaurant employees react to recent burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.
Fort Smith Police arrest ‘Miss Anna’s’ burglary suspect
An arrest has been made in the attempted burglary of a Fort Smith restaurant.
Former Sebastian County judge candidate gets probation for abuse of public trust
A former Sebastian County judge will serve one year of unsupervised probation and pay a fine after pleading guilty to a charge of abuse of public trust.
Fort Smith Police to temporarily stop responding to minor accidents, enacting 'inclement weather policy'
FORT SMITH, Ark — As heavy snowfall continues in the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is being inundated with traffic accident calls. As a result, they have stated that they "must temporarily suspend the immediate investigation of minor traffic accidents that involve property damage only." Involved parties...
talkbusiness.net
Hotel property sale the top Sebastian County property deal in December
A $2.45 million sale of the Rodeway Hotel at 2123 Burnham Road was the top Sebastian County property deals in December, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The hotel, located near the McDonald’s restaurant on Rogers Avenue near Interstate 540, was sold by Sunny...
talkbusiness.net
FCRA touts progress in 2022 at Chaffee Crossing
2022 was a record-breaking year for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, according to the organization’s annual report released Wednesday (Jan. 25). The report noted that 2022 property sales totaled $3.8 million, and returned 66 acres to taxable property. Property sold in 2022 generated $4.3 million in real estate taxes....
talkbusiness.net
U.S. Marshals Museum begins to hire workers ahead of summer opening
With a summer opening still on the horizon and an estimated $3 million needed for construction and operational needs, the Fort Smith-based U.S. Marshals Museum is starting the drive to hire employees who will be needed once the doors open to the public. Museum staff posted a job announcement for...
talkbusiness.net
Grand Jury issues indictments against Crawford County deputies
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that a Grand Jury issued indictments against Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies Zackary King and Levi White for using excessive force in an arrest. According to the statement from the office of U.S. Attorney David...
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/15
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges after Tontitown police pursuit
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
talkbusiness.net
Signature Bank announces new mortgage division president
Fayetteville-based Signature Bank of Arkansas has promoted Kim Whedbee to president of its mortgage division. According to a news release Thursday (Jan. 26), her predecessor, Christine Morrison, has retired from the mortgage industry but not from Signature Bank. She has accepted a new role within the human resources department. “We’re...
Thousands in NWA, River Valley experiencing outages amid winter snowstorm
ARKANSAS, USA — As several inches of snow blanket NWA, the River Valley, and parts of Eastern Oklahoma, the power is going out for many residents. Power crews from across the area are working to get power lines restored. We are told the heavy wet snow is causing extra weight on power line causing many lines to snap.
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
