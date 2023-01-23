Man stabbed in the buttocks inside Manhattan McDonald’s: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) —A man was stabbed in the buttocks while inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s on Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was attacked in the Eighth Avenue eatery near 56th Street around 4:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. A group fled from the McDonald’s after the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a description of the suspect in the stabbing.

