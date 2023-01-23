Man stabbed in the buttocks inside Manhattan McDonald’s: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) —A man was stabbed in the buttocks while inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s on Monday afternoon, police said.
The man was attacked in the Eighth Avenue eatery near 56th Street around 4:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. A group fled from the McDonald’s after the stabbing.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not released a description of the suspect in the stabbing.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
