Wabash Valley Fish of the Year winners for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The winners of the Fish of the Year Award have been announced for 2022.

Anglers from all across the state are welcome to compete in the Fish of the Year competition by submitting their biggest hook-and-line catch from Indiana waters.

Some winners from the Wabash Valley include:

Wayne Witkowski, a 23″ Saugeye caught in Sullivan Lake in Sullivan County.

Steven Kellett, a 19″ Rainbow Trout at the Strip Pit in Greene County.

Liu He, a 15.5″ Striped Bass caught at Cecil M. Harden Lake in Parke County.

Steven Kellett, a 3.4″ Emerald Shiner caught out of Otter Creek in Vigo County.

Travis Rowe, a 10.3″ Golden Shiner out of Airline Lake in Greene County.

Hayden Baker, a 56″ Longnose Gar caught out of Aikman Creek in Daviess County.

Jeffrey Kellett, a 28″ Shortnose Gar caught from the White River in Greene County.

The winning entries are determined by the total length of the fish they caught. Those who participate must submit information about where they caught the fish, what species it is, and which bait they used and they must include a photo of the fish, making sure to document the length.

In 2022, over 55 different species of fish were submitted by 71 anglers. Some of the species included were popular catches like largemouth bass, bluegill, and rainbow trout. While some of the entries were for less popular catches like emerald shiners, golden shiners, and mottled sculpins.

For those interested in learning more about the Fish of the Year program and how to participate, visit on.IN.gov/RecordFish .

