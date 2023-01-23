ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2 Memphis Firefighters 'relieved of duty' for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

By Brett Barrouquere, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK9Hc_0kOkXr5B00

Two Memphis Firefighters involved in the initial care of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after the Jan. 7 traffic stop were "relieved of duty" pending the outcome of an internal investigation, a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Qwanesha Ward, the public information officer for the department, declined to give more information on the firefighters or whether the have been suspended or dismissed, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Nichols died Jan. 10 , three days after being stopped by Memphis Police officers, who described a confrontation with Nichols after the stop. The traffic stop prompted a "use of force" investigation by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired on Friday and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are investigating Nichols' death and the circumstances of the traffic stop.

Video of the traffic stop has not been made public by Memphis Police. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Monday that video could be released later this week or next week.

Family members of Nichols, after seeing the police video on Monday, described it as "horrific."

"No father or mother should have to see that,” Nichols' father, Rodney Wells said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 2 Memphis Firefighters 'relieved of duty' for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

Comments / 11

Shantrell Harris
3d ago

Great beginning here,if mfd workers are already being punished just trust me it won't be long before cops are also held responsible for their own parts..I just pray the city let God work no riots no nothing just let God be the Investigator jury and judge so his will shall be done#JUSTICE4Ty

Reply(1)
6
Martha Robertson
3d ago

God have have mercy on their souls. My prayers goes out to the family and the city of Memphis it just brings tears to my eyes God be with you all.

Reply
2
Bob
3d ago

I wish all the police and fire departments since we going there now would quit. Most of the time realize what they think they want so badly, they realize they don’t after they get it. It’s not the police’s fault you all didn’t teach your children to do what the police say and be respectful when your stopped. Don’t give me excuses about what the police have done because how people have been hurt or killed that didn’t run fight or shoot at the police. That number is very VERY low. You all have lost all common sense.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The city of Memphis and the nation are bracing for the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating a Black man who later died. Tyre Nichols’ death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy