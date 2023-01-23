ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football adds transfer commitment from Marshall WR Corey Gammage

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FMpR_0kOkXogE00

Memphis football added a boost to its receiver room after Marshall receiver Corey Gammage committed to the Tigers on Monday.

Gammage, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, led Marshall in receiving for the past three seasons and was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection the last two seasons. As a junior, he had 52 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns after recording 78 catches for 878 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Gammage made his announcement on Twitter and originally hails from Delray Beach, Florida. He has one season of eligibility remaining and is the Tigers' third commitment within the last 24 hours. In his career, he's caught 178 passes for 2,239 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gammage also reunites with Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. Cramsey served in the same capacity at Marshall from 2018-21, which coincided with Gammage's first four seasons.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Memphis football transfer tracker: Who is in the portal for the Tigers?

NEW COACH SALARIES: Here's what new Memphis football assistant coaches will earn in 2023 season

TRANSFER ANALYSIS: Where Memphis football stands after close of transfer portal window

Memphis needs more speed and size with its receivers and Gammage could help fill that void. He had eight catches of at least 30 yards, which tied for fifth in the Sun Belt and was three more than Eddie Lewis had to lead the Tigers. Gammage also had four catches that went for at least 50 yards, which would've led the entire AAC.

The Tigers also added receivers DeMeer Blankumsee (Toledo) and Tauskie Dove (Missouri) in the transfer portal along with junior college transfer Marcello Bussey. Memphis lost all three starting receivers after this season but returns contributors Roc Taylor and Joseph Scates.

The Tigers now have signed or gotten commitments from 18 transfers this cycle, including 16 from FBS schools.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football adds transfer commitment from Marshall WR Corey Gammage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a fiery car crash on Austin Peay and I-40 left one person dead Tuesday. According to MPD, at 6:02 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area. They say, somehow, the driver crashed and later died. The charred vehicle was found under the overpass. The inside was entirely […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy