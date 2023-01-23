Tyre Nichols' family speaks out after seeing footage

Good morning, Memphis!

Almost two weeks after Tyre Nichols died in the hospital, city officials sat down with Nichols' family to watch footage of five Memphis police officers during the traffic stop preceding his death, Micaela Watts and Lucas Finton report in this story .

Nichols' father, Rodney Wells, said the family wants the officers charged with "murder one."

“What I saw on that video today was horrific," Wells said during a Monday press conference. "No father or mother should have to see that."

As the family was ushered inside Memphis City Hall to view the footage, at least a dozen skateboarders gathered with supporters of the family and cycled through familiar tricks. The skaters were there at the request of Nichols' family. Nichols was an avid skateboarder and his friends described skating culture as one of the most important aspects of Nichols' life, aside from his young son, Micaela reports here .

Memphis, Memphis and more Memphis: Music, food and basketball — these three things help make Memphis ... well, Memphis. So, on this Tuesday morning, here are three stories that reflect those very Memphis-y topics:

The 38th edition of the annual International Blues Challenge will bring more than 145 competing acts from 40 states and 12 countries to play in and around Beale Street this week, Bob Mehr reports here .

The Memphis Restaurant Association has announced its annual award recipients including Restaurateur of the Year, Associate Member of the Year and the Meritorious Service Award. Jennifer Chandler has all the details on this year's winners in this story .

Turns out maybe Shannon Sharpe didn't want all the smoke — or at least the heat. On Monday, Sharpe issued a three-minute apology to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks for their verbal altercation Friday, Evan Barnes reports here .

