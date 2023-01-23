Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Multi-million-dollar homelessness plan for Louisville includes rental assistance, 'community care campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor announced a big investment Thursday to address homelessness in the city. Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan calls for $8.25 million in rental assistance, $24 million for the creation of permanent affordable housing, as well as something being called a "community care campus." He said...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
WLKY.com
All KFC employees now eligible for free college tuition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All KFC employees now have the opportunity to go to college for free. On Friday, Lt. Gov. Jackie Coleman joined leaders from the KFC Foundation in Louisville to announce a new partnership with Western Governors University. It's an online college headquartered in Utah. As part of...
WLKY.com
Louisville contractors, companies vying for bids to help build new hospital in west Louisville
WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Contractors and construction companies are learning more about the process of building a new hospital in west Louisville. Eddie Dunn has spent the past 20-plus years building up his company, Destiny Communications. "When I think I've seen every scenario, I have not, but we just...
WLKY.com
Trader Joe's workers vote to unionize in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Employees at Louisville's Trader Joe's have voted in favor of unionizing,according to Louisville Business First. They voted 48-36, according to a Thursday tweet from Trader Joe's United, the independent union representing Trader Joe's workers. As Louisville Business First previously reported, the store at 4600 Shelbyville Road is the third in the country to organize.
WLKY.com
Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
WLKY.com
Loved ones of Bullitt County fire victims ask that 'no one wear black' to celebration of life
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Loved ones who are organizing a celebration of life for a mother, two girls and an unborn son have a request for those coming: don't wear black. Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter, Haisley Heath, 6, her boyfriend's daughter Raegan Maraman, 6, and the couple's unborn son, Holton, all died in a house fire last Thursday morning.
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
WLKY.com
Interest-free loans to be available for New Albany businesses affected by downtown construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Help is on the way for downtown New Albany businesses struggling because of the ongoing construction. Applications for the program open up on Monday for no-interest loans through the New Albany Central Business District loan program. Watch our previous coverage of the businesses impacted in...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Kentucky Woman Dies After Undergoing Tooth Extraction
A 42-year-old woman in Louisville, Kentucky, died 5 days after undergoing a tooth extraction procedure in an oral surgery practice. Her cause of death was due to respiratory failure brought on by a brain injury related to a tooth infection. Neither the dental team nor emergency medical services was able to intubate the patient once she had stopped breathing. The victim’s family cited the use of propofol without an anesthesiologist present as the catalyst behind her death; they have filed a lawsuit. The oral surgeon who performed the procedure was licensed to administer anesthesia and denies any wrongdoing. Click here to read more.
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
WLKY.com
The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
SNEAK PEEK: Louisville woman's death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
2nd person dies after fallen Denny’s sign in Kentucky
Detectives said the Denny's sign on Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown blew over at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday due to high wind gusts and fell onto a vehicle below.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
Comments / 0