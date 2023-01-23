ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLKY.com

All KFC employees now eligible for free college tuition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All KFC employees now have the opportunity to go to college for free. On Friday, Lt. Gov. Jackie Coleman joined leaders from the KFC Foundation in Louisville to announce a new partnership with Western Governors University. It's an online college headquartered in Utah. As part of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Trader Joe's workers vote to unionize in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Employees at Louisville's Trader Joe's have voted in favor of unionizing,according to Louisville Business First. They voted 48-36, according to a Thursday tweet from Trader Joe's United, the independent union representing Trader Joe's workers. As Louisville Business First previously reported, the store at 4600 Shelbyville Road is the third in the country to organize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Kentucky Woman Dies After Undergoing Tooth Extraction

A 42-year-old woman in Louisville, Kentucky, died 5 days after undergoing a tooth extraction procedure in an oral surgery practice. Her cause of death was due to respiratory failure brought on by a brain injury related to a tooth infection. Neither the dental team nor emergency medical services was able to intubate the patient once she had stopped breathing. The victim’s family cited the use of propofol without an anesthesiologist present as the catalyst behind her death; they have filed a lawsuit. The oral surgeon who performed the procedure was licensed to administer anesthesia and denies any wrongdoing. Click here to read more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 people killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

