1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Our Views: Only wounded so far, but season of shootings might get worse
If you’re laid up in a hospital with a gunshot wound, you don’t appreciate the phrase “dodging a bullet,” but the latter probably applies in Baton Rouge right now. In two recent cases, large parties in the Capital City ended in blazes of gunfire that, miraculously, left no one dead.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
Madison Brooks case pushes LSU president to slam Baton Rouge bar after alleged rape, student death
A Louisiana college student died after she was struck by a car earlier this month. Police said Tuesday they had charged four men in connection with alleged prior crimes.
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras
"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
