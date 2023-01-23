Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cn2.com
The Arts Council of York County Brings Miami Vice Theme to Annual Gala
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Annual Gala is quickly approaching and this year’s theme Miami Vice screams 80’s, food and fun!. So, ladies tease that hair high with a scrunchie, guys pull up your sleeves and slip on your dockers for an evening of DJ music catered food and take a tour of the Gala featuring artist members of the York County Arts Council.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – The Print Shop by Amor Artis and The Dining Car
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tolsen brothers are fulfilling a dream, growing multiple businesses in both Fort Mill & Rock Hill, and they’re helping other businesses grow at the same time!. CN2’s Laurabree Monday spending time with them at the The Print Shop by Amor Artis...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Celebrates The 100th Day Of School
ROCK HILL, SC – Students attending Rock Hill schools celebrate the 100th day of school where they dress up like they’re 100 years old, count 100 things, and celebrate being 100 days smarter. This event is especially exciting for younger students as for many of them, it’s their very first time counting to triple digits! Check out the gallery!
cn2.com
Author, Mom, Wife of Retired NFL Player, Speaks to Full House About Faith and New Book
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Kirsten Watson, is the proud mom of seven kids – once worked for a Fortune 500 company – and is the wife of Football City USA Star and retired NFL Player Benjamin Watson. As if she didn’t have enough on her plate – she is now a book author.
mytjnow.com
Byrnes Auditorium shutdown has a tentative end date
In August of 2018, Byrnes was shut down due to a rooftop fire during construction. Since then, reconstruction has halted and resumed and is currently making new accommodations to allow the auditorium to become ADA-compliant as it wasn’t before Brynes was closed. Dr. Elisa Koehler, the chair of the...
WBTV
Veteran honored with Quilt of Valor Award in Rock Hill
Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
cn2.com
109 Years Young, Family Still Calling Her Sassy
Chester County celebrating a resident who is turning 109 years old. Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years young on Sunday, January 29th, but the MUSC health Chester nursing home where she lives wanted to wish her a Happy Birthday this week. Hoyle has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Save the Date: Chocolate Festival in Rock Hill Feb 11
Epiphany Lutheran Church, at 2370 West Main Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is hosting the Annual Chocolate Festival. Please check back soon for details. The following is the information from 2020, which we will update as soon as we get an update:. There are freebies for both adults and...
cn2.com
Teacher Participates in Holocaust History Education Program
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County educator is back home after being selected to participate in a program that focuses on the history of the Holocaust. Stacy Steele from Lancaster High School attended the three-day academic program in New Jersey. The graduate-level program is made up of...
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Young and Mighty Athlete Regan
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – With the many medals hanging on the wall and a championship belt you would think that was the collection of an older athlete, but it’s the many rewards of our latest CN2 athlete of the week who’s one of the best young wrestlers in the world.
cn2.com
Clinton College Wins Big in the Big Apple
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We have highlights all the way from New York as the Clinton Men and Women’s teams clobbered their opponents. And we’ll let you know about a big event coming to town this weekend. We have your stories and more.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Inmates Saved, Bond Talks, Fort Mill Trails
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than a dozen inmates at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County received a chance to redeem themselves…but not in the way you may think. The City of Rock Hill is getting one step closer to taking full control of the...
WIS-TV
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
$10 scratch-off ticket sold at QuikTrip near Carowinds wins $1 million prize
FORT MILL, S.C. — A quick trip to the QuikTrip near Carowinds in Fort Mill ended up being worth big money for a lottery winner last November, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday. The winner bought a $10 scratch-off ticket called “The Million,” and she took home the...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
