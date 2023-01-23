Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
Longmeadow superintendent shares update on Glenbrook Middle School threat
School officials at Glenbrook Middle School are planning to bring students back to class on Monday after canceling school on Friday due to a threat written on a bathroom wall. In a message to the community, Superintendent Marty O’Shea said a team of administrators is working on a re-entry plan for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30. He said he expects the day to begin with a staff meeting led by school and district administrators along with the Longmeadow Police Department.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
As student numbers dwindle, Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee surrenders charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously voted Tuesday to accept the surrendered charter from the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School. The Chicopee-based charter school that infused themes of social justice throughout its curriculum will close its doors by June 30. The vote came after...
westernmassnews.com
DESE accepts accepts surrender of Chicopee’s Paulo Freire Social Justice School
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Board of Trustees voted to surrender its charter effective June 30th. On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to accept the surrender. Paulo Freire Justice Charter School opened its Chicopee location 6 years ago...
thereminder.com
Chicopee School Committee continues State of Schools presentation
CHICOPEE – Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser and Chicopee Comprehensive High School Principal Andrew Lamothe presented updates to the School Committee during its Jan. 18 meeting. The informational presentation was a continuation of the committee’s State of Schools series, which takes an analytical look at the status of Chicopee Public Schools.
wmasspi.com
At Launch, the Case for Hurst—and against Incumbent—Comes into View…
SPRINGFIELD—Nearly two months after announcing on his 44th birthday, at-large City Councilor Justin Hurst has formally kicked off his bid for mayor. Echoing his original Council bids for Council a decade ago, Hurst tried to cast a forward-looking pitch. Speaking at the Cedars banquet hall, a favorite of city...
Springfield bank accepting applications for college scholarships
Freedom Credit Union is now accepting applications for their 2023 College Scholarship Program.
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
westernmassnews.com
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The timing of Wednesday’s snowstorm prompted dozens of local school districts to decide to close early. “It feels amazing. I’ve had a couple tests today, so not having to do take home tests, just feels good,” said Kenith Brown of Springfield. On Wednesday,...
Water pipe burst in Wilbraham Middle School causes evacuation, delays
A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke 7th grader, who collapsed two weeks ago, surprises friends at school
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nevaeh Vieira, the seventh grader who collapsed more than two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school on Tuesday. Vieira suffered a severe asthma attack a few weekends back that led to cardiac arrest and a stroke. She spent days in the hospital, and when she...
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage
A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
David Ciampi announces mayoral run for the city of Springfield
Another candidate has emerged for a mayoral run in the city Springfield.
Justin Hurst hosts event to kickoff Springfield mayoral campaign
A Springfield city councilor has kicked-off his campaign for mayor.
Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan
Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
Valley Opportunity Council creates affordable housing to clean up problem building: Will help college students complete degrees
CHICOPEE — When 30 Center St. went up for sale, city officials saw an opportunity to clean up a building that was a constant problem: If firefighters weren’t answering false alarm calls, police were there responding to fights, drug deals and at least one stabbing. What a difference...
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
