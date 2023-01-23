ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow superintendent shares update on Glenbrook Middle School threat

School officials at Glenbrook Middle School are planning to bring students back to class on Monday after canceling school on Friday due to a threat written on a bathroom wall. In a message to the community, Superintendent Marty O’Shea said a team of administrators is working on a re-entry plan for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30. He said he expects the day to begin with a staff meeting led by school and district administrators along with the Longmeadow Police Department.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

DESE accepts accepts surrender of Chicopee’s Paulo Freire Social Justice School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Board of Trustees voted to surrender its charter effective June 30th. On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to accept the surrender. Paulo Freire Justice Charter School opened its Chicopee location 6 years ago...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee continues State of Schools presentation

CHICOPEE – Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser and Chicopee Comprehensive High School Principal Andrew Lamothe presented updates to the School Committee during its Jan. 18 meeting. The informational presentation was a continuation of the committee’s State of Schools series, which takes an analytical look at the status of Chicopee Public Schools.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage

A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan

Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
GREENFIELD, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy