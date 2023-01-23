Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable
René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
PSA: The Frozen Pizza That Tastes Like an Authentic Italian Dish Now Comes in a Vegan Version That’s Just As Delicious
Like so many others with an HBO Max subscription, I spent the final days of 2022 glued to The White Lotus. And, like everyone else, it made me want to book a plane ticket to Italy STAT. The glamorous outfits, the gorgeous beaches, the food—give me la vita bella! Minus the expensive lodging and 8-hour plane ride, of course.
Here are the 11 American restaurants that made it on the "Best Pizzas in the World" list
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to book a ticket to Italy to enjoy really good artisanal pizza. There's plenty of top-rated pizzerias here in the states — 11, to be specific, made it onto Big 7 Travel's newly released "50 Best Pizzas in the World" list. The...
First Black Woman Chef to Lead Michelin Restaurant Returns from Hiatus with Pop-Ups
It made national headlines when renowned chef Mariya Russell made history in 2020 when she was named the first Black woman to lead a Michelin-starred restaurant. Months after the watershed moment, she stepped down from the Chicago restaurant where she earned the title but has chosen to return to the business with pop-up shops throughout metro Detroit.
msn.com
Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand
If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
snapshotsincursive.com
Legendary Pizza Burger
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Legendary Pizza Burger! I’ll never forget my first experience eating a pizza burger. I was probably 16 years old at the time. I worked in a ladies retail clothing store downtown. On my dinner break, I walked across the street where a drugstore had a lunch counter with a grill and fryer. Being a crazy kid who loved anything pizza, I ordered it off the menu. Upon first bite, this white goo began to overflow across my hands to the plate below. My first thought was, “Ohmygosh, this burger is rotten with a slimy white stuff running out of it!” Fortunately my brain kicked in and I realized what I was actually tasting was mozzarella cheese. From that day on, I was a champion for anything pizza burger. And the remarkable afterthought is, now I compare every other menu item pizza burger to it. Unexpected, but true.
Duff Goldman's All-Time Favorite Cake Donut Is A Gas Station Win
What do Homer Simpson, Brooklyn Beckham, cops in comedy shows, and Buddy Valastro all have in common? They all love donuts — Beckham and Valastro both even had donut birthday cakes, via Food Network – and they're not alone. According to a survey by National Today, 91% of Americans say they like or love donuts. From Krispy Kreme to Dunkin' and Entenmann's to the mom-and-pop donut shops peppered across the country (National Geographic says there are 1,500 in Los Angeles alone), one thing pretty much everyone seems to agree on is that donuts are delicious. But which donut is best?
Noma is closing. Are we seeing the death of ‘fine dining’?
Noma is widely considered the best restaurant in the world – not only for the quality of its food, but the standard it created for fine dining. It brought a new era of excellent, locally focused cuisine, helping to break the stranglehold French food had on the cultural imagination when it came to gourmet greatness. Noma trained some of the finest chefs of a generation, spreading its ideas and values far and wide like fungal spores caught on the wind.
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: #11 – Daru
What started as plans for an H Street–corridor Indian cocktail bar transitioned to a full-fledged restaurant that opened during the pandemic—one that has flourished into a nationally acclaimed destination yet still feels like a neighborhood haunt. Credit barman Dante Datta and chef Suresh Sundas, both Rasika alums, who riff on and challenge Indian cooking traditions without straying too far from their roots. We love innovations such as luscious dal with burrata, Szechuan-spiced bison momo dumplings, and rum-splashed chaitinis. That said, don’t skip more traditional dishes like tandoori lamb chops, chicken makhani, or a theatric of wild-mushroom biryani that unleashes an umami cloud when its dough cap is pierced. Moderate.
The Michelin Star Is a Coveted Award Today but It Originated as Nothing More Than a Way to Sell More Tires
Having the chance to eat at a restaurant with a Michelin Star is a goal for many fine food connoisseurs. A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.
bravotv.com
Top Chef’s Season 20, with World All-Stars, Features Some “Really, Really Serious” Competition
London’s calling and Bravo’s Top Chef is answering the call. Top Chef returns for a milestone Season 20 with World All-Stars in the famed British city. Season 20 features 16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef iterations around the globe, facing off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen when the new season kicks off this March.
