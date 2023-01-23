Bengals safety Jessie Bates wants Patrick Mahomes to be healthy for AFC Championship 'so there is no excuses'

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in the past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing football games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise. In the three meetings Mahomes...
Mac Jones reportedly clashed with QB coach Joe Judge amid Patriots offensive dysfunction
You will not be surprised to hear the New England Patriots offense was struggling behind closed doors as much as it was on the field. After a rough 8-9 season that ended with the Patriots hiring an actual offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, the Boston Herald published a story Thursday laying bare the team's struggle to field a competent offense.
'Nothing' about Bengals offense impresses Chiefs LB Willie Gay
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay added more fuel to the team's rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals when asked what impressed him most about his opponent's offense. "Nothing," the three-year veteran bluntly told reporters Thursday. "Nothing." That's a bold statement coming from Gay, whose team is 0-3 against the Bengals...
Will easygoing Patrick Mahomes, whose Chiefs could be underdogs come Sunday, finally lean into a slight for motivation?
At 5 years old, Patrick Mahomes would shag pop-ups on the pregame infield of the Texas Rangers, where his father, Pat, would assure teammates that his kid could handle it without getting injured. Soon he was getting coached up by no less than Alex Rodriguez. “He would watch my swing...
Former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier died at 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The details of Lemonier's death haven't been released. Lemonier planned to play for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this spring after he signed with and subsequently traded from the Houston Gamblers earlier this year. The XFL's Arlington Renegades also drafted Lemonier in November.
Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
