Shoulder injury? Rust? None of it bothered Jalen Hurts — which showcased how good the Eagles truly are

WPXI
Mac Jones reportedly clashed with QB coach Joe Judge amid Patriots offensive dysfunction
You will not be surprised to hear the New England Patriots offense was struggling behind closed doors as much as it was on the field. After a rough 8-9 season that ended with the Patriots hiring an actual offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, the Boston Herald published a story Thursday laying bare the team's struggle to field a competent offense.
WPXI
Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in the past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing football games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise. In the three meetings Mahomes...
WPXI
The Jets have a QB hole. Trading for the Packers' Aaron Rodgers and pairing him with Nathaniel Hackett fixes it.
It’s all just another beautiful Aaron Rodgers mystery, these stars that are aligning between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the extremely quarterback-needy New York Jets. To hear Jets head coach Robert Saleh tell it, there's nothing to it. Hiring Nathaniel Hackett, the ousted Denver Broncos head coach who...
WPXI
Will easygoing Patrick Mahomes, whose Chiefs could be underdogs come Sunday, finally lean into a slight for motivation?
At 5 years old, Patrick Mahomes would shag pop-ups on the pregame infield of the Texas Rangers, where his father, Pat, would assure teammates that his kid could handle it without getting injured. Soon he was getting coached up by no less than Alex Rodriguez. “He would watch my swing...
WPXI
'Nothing' about Bengals offense impresses Chiefs LB Willie Gay
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay added more fuel to the team's rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals when asked what impressed him most about his opponent's offense. "Nothing," the three-year veteran bluntly told reporters Thursday. "Nothing." That's a bold statement coming from Gay, whose team is 0-3 against the Bengals...
WPXI
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett, fired by Broncos last season, as new offensive coordinator
Nathaniel Hackett is back in the NFL, this time as an offensive coordinator. And another team might be hoping it's a way to lure Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets hired Hackett, who had a rough season as Denver Broncos head coach, to run their offense. It's a curious choice...
WPXI
NFL betting: Bettor places $300K bet on Bengals to score at least 24 vs. the Chiefs
A bettor is very confident in the Bengals’ ability to score at least three touchdowns on Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Someone placed a $300,000 bet on the Bengals to go over 23.5 points at BetMGM. The bet has -120 odds, so if the Bengals score 24 or more, that bettor will win $250,000.
WPXI
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
WPXI
Warriors star Stephen Curry ejected after throwing mouthguard over Jordan Poole shot vs. Grizzlies
Stephen Curry wanted the shot late on Wednesday night. After seeing teammate Jordan Poole take it, and miss it, instead of passing it to him on the logo at the Chase Center late in their 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry lost it a bit. The Golden State Warriors...
WPXI
Khris Middleton is back, and so are realistic NBA championship expectations for the Bucks
DETROIT — It’s been 280 days since the Milwaukee Bucks could say that they were whole, 280 days from the day Khris Middleton injured his wrist in their first-round series against Chicago, 280 days from the day their chances at a repeat championship went down the drain. But...
WPXI
Grizzlies C Steven Adams to miss multiple weeks with sprained PCL
The Memphis Grizzlies got some bad news on Tuesday. Starting center Steven Adams has a sprained PCL in his right knee. The Grizzlies announced that the injury is expected to sideline him for 3-5 weeks. Adams missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings with what the team designated as knee...
WPXI
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst and iconic Final Four broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday, his sons announced on Twitter. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father died due to kidney failure after dealing with various health issues for several weeks in North Carolina. Packer spent more than...
