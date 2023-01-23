Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: English Newsom Cellars
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains’ series will share more about English Newsom Cellars. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more on Facebook: English Newsom Cellars.
everythinglubbock.com
Lets make plans for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
everythinglubbock.com
Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
everythinglubbock.com
Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Plainview art curator to exhibit new works at WT
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Plainview art curator is set to be featured in a new exhibition at West Texas A&M University starting in February. Kelly Allison, a former WT student and the curator of the Plainview Contemporary Art Museum, will feature her mixed-media paintings and video works in “Get Behind the Mule.”
everythinglubbock.com
Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tim Siegel has a new book, ‘Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength, and Faith.’ An inspiring story of his journey, and his son Luke’s journey. You can purchase this book at Lubbock United stores, Lubbock Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Support the foundation: Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
everythinglubbock.com
Girl Scout Cookies are here!
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’t heard, the cookies are here. The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years strong. When you purchase a box of cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouts’ right here with their many passions and community services. Find a cookie booth: gs-strong.org/findcookies or just answer the door when they ring your doorbell.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue battles fire early Friday morning at apartments in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at District West apartments. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, LFR said in a statement just after 11:00 a.m. Friday. LFR said in its statement that crews were headed to...
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey
LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteers in Lubbock help warm the hearts of those in need during the winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – When most people in the Hub City have a warm place to stay on snowy days like Tuesday’s, Shawna Pegarsch had to spend hers mostly outside. “I’m cold, I want to go home, and I’m hurting,” Pegarsch said. “Then, this woman comes up, and says hey, would you like a cup of coffee?”
everythinglubbock.com
Reba is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Reba as their Pet of the Day for Thursday January 26. Reach out to LAS to adopt Reba at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Reba!
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: January 27th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Winds return to southwesterly today, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the low to mid 50s. Lubbock’s high will be about 53 degrees. Areas up north that still have a bit of residual snowpack will tend to be a few degrees cooler. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week!
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: January 26th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: After a frigid morning low of 19 degrees, Thursday will be a calm, quiet, and chilly day with highs reaching the low to mid 40s, 44 degrees in Lubbock. Patchy black ice will be possible in areas where runoff from melting snow gathered.. Snowpack should be fully melted during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and northwesterly winds of just 5 to 10 mph.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock crews work around the clock to ensure roadway safety during snow storm
LUBBOCK, Texas – City employees have been working around the clock to ensure roadways are safe during the snowstorm. “Right now I’m driving the roads that I was given to do and just make sure that they’re safe and free of any snow or ice or anything that could be a hazard to the citizens. It could really be a safety concern,” said Raul Garcia, Crew Leader for the City of Lubbock’s Street Department.
Comments / 0