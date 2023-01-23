Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Trial begins for City Council District Two lawsuit
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Day one of the trial to determine whether 51 people voted illegally in the district two race for city council is in the books. Two candidates both wanting to represent Laredo City Council District Two faced each other for the first time in court on Thursday.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council approves plans for new detox center
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is one step closer to making a new detox center possible. On Tuesday, January 24, city council approved the creation of a new department that will provide services for those battling drug addiction. City officials say the new department will be overseen by the city and Webb County.
kgns.tv
Laredo Mayor to give first State of the City Address this Thursday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The public is invited to view the city’s annual report card for the City of Laredo. This Thursday, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino will hold his first State of the City address that will recognize the status of current city projects, recognize areas for improvement, and set a goal for the year ahead.
kgns.tv
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Threats of a hefty fine or even jail time seemed to have done the trick for at least five of the six witnesses in the lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. The individuals involved appeared before a judge to explain why they did not...
kgns.tv
Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration announced
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 12th council of LULAC announced 2023′s Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration. The honor goes to Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma and Dr. Maria Elena Giner with the International Boundary and Water Commission. Jose Gamez, president...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo invites the public to ‘meet and greet’ with city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search to find the Laredo’s next city manager is moving on to the next step and it’s one the public can get involved in. Laredoans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the final three candidates vying for the position. The three...
kgns.tv
Robert Eads named Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A former Laredo City Manager is hired to oversee a multimillion-dollar organization. Robert Eads has been named the new Executive Director of the Laredo Boys and Girls Club. In a special called board meeting, the board voted to place Eads in the leadership role after a...
kgns.tv
Bethany House prepares for annual homeless point-in-time count
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local shelter is looking to get more people off the streets and back into society. The Bethany House of Laredo is trying to get a head count on all of the residents it serves as well as others who may be in need of assistance by conducting an annual survey.
borderreport.com
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue lost Mexicans in South Texas brush
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents found two lost migrants who had been injured and were wandering through the thick South Texas brush earlier this week, the agency said. Both were from Mexico and were found Jan. 23 in a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas, an hour’s drive...
‘Colossal Waste of Money’: Texas Nears $1 Billion in Border Wall Contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans. Last week, the Texas Facilities Commission approved its fifth construction contract for the project, worth $137 million, to erect nearly 7 miles of steel-bollard fencing along the border in Webb and Zapata counties. That’s on top of the over 9 miles that the state contracted to build in Webb earlier this month.
Laredo Border Patrol welcomes first support K-9, Pearl
LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed their first support canine named Pearl to the federal workforce. The program was launched last week to help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide. "Laredo Sector Border Patrol introduced Pearl, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador born on...
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
kgns.tv
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives funding for ballistic shields
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some very helpful equipment thanks to a grant from the governor’s office. Almost $286,000 will be going towards 52 ballistic shields that can withstand high-caliber gunfire. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said this will be vital in case his deputies face heavily armed suspects while out on the field. ”These ballistic shields are very important in police work because when there’s a situation: an active shooter at a school, an active shooter at a restaurant, or anywhere; you need that extra protection. The shooter may give up because he sees those shields because he can’t do anything to hurt us because of the shields,” said Sheriff Cuellar.
kgns.tv
LPD reminds public to remain vigilant amid plague of nationwide shootings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the past four days, there have been eight mass shooting across the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the first few weeks of 2023, at least 73 people have been killed in 40 mass shootings across the country compared to 27 at this point last year.
kgns.tv
Laredo College receives $300K for student success initiatives
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo College announced a new six-figure grant geared toward student success initiatives, including funding for laptops, innovative technology, and new student programs. The college was awarded $300,000 for its Center for Learning, Academic and Student Success also known as C.L.A.S.S. This project aims to develop and...
kgns.tv
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
kgns.tv
Student arrested after allegedly making threat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A student is arrested following an alleged threat made to a high school campus. The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 9:25 a.m. which is when campus officials placed Nixon High School on a lockdown as a precautionary measure. While LISD was investigating the threat...
kgns.tv
Driver crashes through Laredo International Airport fence
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver lost control of his car on a winding road in northeast Laredo, crashing through a fence on airport property. Laredo Police received a call at around 2:30 a.m. They say a car had crashed into a chain-link fence off Jacaman Road on the north side of the Laredo International Airport. Both Laredo and airport police were on hand as the driver was pulled from the vehicle. They say the man, in his 20s, did not suffer any injuries and may have been traveling at high speed on the curve, losing control. The impact left a massive hole in the fence. The Laredo International Airport Police Chief, Francisco De Hoyos, said ”It’s about 50 feet of the fence line. We’re still conducting that part of the investigation for the damages to the property. Once we have all that information it will be provided later.”
Comments / 1