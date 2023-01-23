ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Star driver gets honest about difficult childhood

By Stacey Mickles
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzzRG_0kOkVUKg00

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has come a long way. Hamilton faced a lot of adversity growing up including bullying and racism as a child.

In a recent podcast, Hamilton discussed what it was like growing up and the hardships he faced.

“I was already being bullied at the age of six,” he said in an interview with TMZ . “I think at the time of that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of color and just bigger and stronger bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.”

“I was always the last picked, you know, when you’re standing at the playground, and you’re in the line of when they’re picking teams for football, I was always the last one chosen, or not even chosen, even if I was better than somebody else.

The 7-time champion also said that how was treated as a child shaped him as an adult. Because of his mixed heritage, he didn’t know where he fit in the world.

“People calling you half cast and, you know, just really not knowing where you fit in,” he added.

“That, for me, was difficult. When you then go into like history class and everything you learn in history, there are no pictures of people of color in the history that they were teaching us.

Hamilton frequently advocates against racism and says racing was the thing that save him.”It wasn’t really ’til I started racing that I was able to channel this emotion that I had into my driving,” he says.

Now, not only is he a racing champion but is also has a part minority ownership of the Denver Broncos as well.

[ TMZ ]

The post Star driver gets honest about difficult childhood appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 3

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce

Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
The Comeback

The Comeback

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy