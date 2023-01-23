ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 5

Rosemary Borg Kertis
3d ago

There are already chain restaurants here. At least Cracker Barrel is a fairly nice chain. Freehold turned them away a few ago. I see no problem in having a Crackle Barrel in Monmouth County

Reply
2
Smm
3d ago

NO CHAIN restaurants!!!! They are all disgusting and unhealthy. The Jersey Shore will look like Orlando, FL. Stop encouraging this!

Reply
2
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Crabby’s Skate Shanty Forms Hub in Tuckerton

Little Egg Harbor is getting ramped up for spring — literally. Riders, rejoice. There is finally a concrete alternative to the ocean. As promised by officials, the Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, at 319 West Calabreeze Way, has been undergoing a massive transformation, from a revamp of the building, to new basketball and pickleball courts and, for the alternative scene, a skate park. The skate park is estimated to open this spring.
TUCKERTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy