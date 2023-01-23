ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Opportunities Unlimited holds a ribbon cutting ceremony

By Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfAA6_0kOkVCgq00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local non-profit held a ribbon cutting in celebration of their new renovated house.

Opportunities Unlimited (OU) helps those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, by providing 24/7 housing with help and teaching strategies and skills for independent living. Monday’s ribbon cutting marked the second time the non-profit has renovated one of their intermediate care facilities.

Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings

Jennifer McCabe, the CEO of OU, said the renovation provides a more comfortable living area for those dealing with brain injuries.

“This is wonderful. You know nobody seeks out a brain injury, right, and so when you’ve been impacted by that life changing health situation. To be able to have a home that you feel comfortable in, that you take pride in, I think is just one of the first steps in your recovery,” said McCabe.

If you’d like to help out Opportunities Unlimited, McCabe said there’s always a need for volunteers for nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is light, a 2-to-3-year old, male, orange-and-white tabby cat. He was found abandoned on the 3500 block of 4th avenue. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback kind of guy who just wants a warm snuggle buddy on these cold winter days. Light […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

South Sioux City sweeps Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular: South Sioux City 60, Lawton-Bronson 19 South Sioux City 72, Ridge View 6 South Sioux City 45, Westwood 33 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30 Westwood 54, Lawton-Bronson 27 Westwood 54, Ridge View 30 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Radio Iowa

New Woodbury County Jail features modular cells built in Georgia

The new Woodbury Jail construction is moving along with early work happening out of state. Jail Authority chairman Ron Wieck says the new cells are modular units. “The cells were actually built north of Atlanta in Georgia and they have been built we were able to buy the material early on and get the cells built so that saved us some money in the project,” Wieck says.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy