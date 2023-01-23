Opportunities Unlimited holds a ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local non-profit held a ribbon cutting in celebration of their new renovated house.

Opportunities Unlimited (OU) helps those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, by providing 24/7 housing with help and teaching strategies and skills for independent living. Monday’s ribbon cutting marked the second time the non-profit has renovated one of their intermediate care facilities.

Jennifer McCabe, the CEO of OU, said the renovation provides a more comfortable living area for those dealing with brain injuries.

“This is wonderful. You know nobody seeks out a brain injury, right, and so when you’ve been impacted by that life changing health situation. To be able to have a home that you feel comfortable in, that you take pride in, I think is just one of the first steps in your recovery,” said McCabe.

If you’d like to help out Opportunities Unlimited, McCabe said there’s always a need for volunteers for nonprofits.

