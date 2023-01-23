Read full article on original website
World-Track and Field (blog)
How to watch the Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe 2023?
The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series begins on Friday, 27 January with the Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe 2023 in Germany, and you can watch live streaming coverage on the World Athletics YouTube channel | Live results, schedule and start lists. The live stream will start at 2:00 pm EST,...
World-Track and Field (blog)
How to watch the 2023 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge?
The 2023 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge will be broadcast live from The Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory in New York City on Friday and Saturday, 27-28 January and you don’t want to miss this event. Live Results and Field Event Videos Here. The indoor season...
