Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Free yoga event coming to Jackson on Feb. 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to join one organization for an upcoming yoga event. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is a national nonprofit that aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American society. On Friday, February 3, the organization will host a free yoga workshop for the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Liquor, wine tasting to be held in February

JACKSON, Tenn. — A liquor and wine tasting event will be held in Jackson in a few weeks. An event, titled Corks and Crowns, will serve as a fundraiser for the Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant that is coming to the Hub City. The very first...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fairs across the state recognized with awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Tennessee fairs were honored for showing off the state’s heritage and agricultural strengths. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs awarded the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. 2022 Fair Category Winners includes:. Division A. State...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Pet treat tasting to be held on Feb. 11

PARIS, Tenn. — A pet treat tasting is being held in West Tennessee. According to a news release, the Tractor Supply in Paris will be giving those on four legs the chance to try a variety of snacks available at the company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Community Champion: Abbie Hinton

It’s time to recognize this month’s Community Champion — an honor given to people making a positive impact in the community, in partnership with Leaders Credit Union. “I think that people who volunteer just do it. I just think that people give a part of them self, they get a whole lot back,” said Abbie Hinton.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

School system brings together rising freshmen

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a special meeting Thursday for students. The school system held a meeting for eighth graders and their parents as they prepare to transition to high school. The meeting was held at Jackson State Community College, where students learned about the...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Free series on blues being hosted at local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free music program is being hosted at Jackson college. According to a news release, the University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting The Blues, a free Masterclass Series, focusing on aspects of the genre and giving people hands-on experiences from February 7 to April 4.
WBBJ

Concerns rise as release of Tyre Nichols video draws near

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, concerns for safety are starting to arise after the death of Tyre Nichols. The family spoke for the first time on Friday, and the bodycam footage is allegedly going to be released by officials as well. “Even if you know how Memphis is going...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr.

Services for Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr. age 55 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Check from annual 5K goes to help fight hunger

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit received a check. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, received a check from the Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K. The event is held annually around Thanksgiving. The proceeds go to support the ministries at RIFA, who who’s mission is fighting hunger in the community.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City. Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson. The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown. Along...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Luncheon marks end of $10 tax

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county celebrated with a lunch. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to recognize the removal of the $10 wheel tax. In 2000, a $10 wheel tax was put in place to construct and develop the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs. Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus. The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities. In addition, prospective...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Trees available for reserve for Tennessee Tree Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to spruce up your yard? You can claim your new tree ahead of Tree Day!. According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, residents of the state will be able to reserve a tree for small donation up until February 26. The trees available are native and...
TENNESSEE STATE

