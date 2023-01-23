Read full article on original website
Free yoga event coming to Jackson on Feb. 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to join one organization for an upcoming yoga event. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is a national nonprofit that aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American society. On Friday, February 3, the organization will host a free yoga workshop for the...
Liquor, wine tasting to be held in February
JACKSON, Tenn. — A liquor and wine tasting event will be held in Jackson in a few weeks. An event, titled Corks and Crowns, will serve as a fundraiser for the Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant that is coming to the Hub City. The very first...
Fairs across the state recognized with awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Tennessee fairs were honored for showing off the state’s heritage and agricultural strengths. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs awarded the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. 2022 Fair Category Winners includes:. Division A. State...
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Pet treat tasting to be held on Feb. 11
PARIS, Tenn. — A pet treat tasting is being held in West Tennessee. According to a news release, the Tractor Supply in Paris will be giving those on four legs the chance to try a variety of snacks available at the company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving...
Community Champion: Abbie Hinton
It’s time to recognize this month’s Community Champion — an honor given to people making a positive impact in the community, in partnership with Leaders Credit Union. “I think that people who volunteer just do it. I just think that people give a part of them self, they get a whole lot back,” said Abbie Hinton.
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
School system brings together rising freshmen
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a special meeting Thursday for students. The school system held a meeting for eighth graders and their parents as they prepare to transition to high school. The meeting was held at Jackson State Community College, where students learned about the...
Free series on blues being hosted at local college
JACKSON, Tenn. — A free music program is being hosted at Jackson college. According to a news release, the University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting The Blues, a free Masterclass Series, focusing on aspects of the genre and giving people hands-on experiences from February 7 to April 4.
Concerns rise as release of Tyre Nichols video draws near
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, concerns for safety are starting to arise after the death of Tyre Nichols. The family spoke for the first time on Friday, and the bodycam footage is allegedly going to be released by officials as well. “Even if you know how Memphis is going...
Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr.
Services for Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr. age 55 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw...
Check from annual 5K goes to help fight hunger
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit received a check. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, received a check from the Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K. The event is held annually around Thanksgiving. The proceeds go to support the ministries at RIFA, who who’s mission is fighting hunger in the community.
Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City. Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson. The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown. Along...
MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a letter to parents Thursday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they would be cancelling all after school activities Friday in preparation for the release of the Tyre Nichols death investigation video. The letter stated that the school district made their decisions "out of an abundance...
147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
Luncheon marks end of $10 tax
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county celebrated with a lunch. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to recognize the removal of the $10 wheel tax. In 2000, a $10 wheel tax was put in place to construct and develop the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs. Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus. The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities. In addition, prospective...
Trees available for reserve for Tennessee Tree Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to spruce up your yard? You can claim your new tree ahead of Tree Day!. According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, residents of the state will be able to reserve a tree for small donation up until February 26. The trees available are native and...
