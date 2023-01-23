Read full article on original website
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
GANT: Hawk Run Woman Accused of Stealing Over $14K From Local Church
KYLERTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A Hawk Run woman is accused of stealing over $14,000 from a local church. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dorothy Louise Lowe, 77, is charged by Clearfield state police with 47 counts each of felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
Police Looking For Warren Woman Wanted on Escape Charge
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who walked away from her work release program on Friday. Sierra L. Tannler, 30, of Warren, is wanted for escape. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tannler is listed as 5’5″ and approximately 120 pounds and...
Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer
A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Car crashes into building in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say alcohol played a role in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lycoming County when a car slammed into a building. It happened along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township. Police say a car crashed into the 2310 Apparel business building just after...
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Rent out a 360° Photo Booth for your next event through Nittany Entertainment
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever since their appearance on the red carpet for the OSCARS, the 360° Photo Booth has been all the rage at parties. Move over traditional photo booths, there’s a new guy in town. A camera that swings around an elevated base, taking videos of people getting ready for their close-up. It’s a concept that has been adopted locally by an entertainment business based out of State College known as Nittany Entertainment. The company can provide photo booths, DJs, lighting options and more for any event, big or small in the area. Owner, Eric Stoner says he works with Penn State regularly. Initially the team at Penn State asked Eric for the next best thing for an event, and that’s when Eric knew he needed to add a 360° Photo Booth to his line up.
Clearfield County Animal Abuse Cases
2 Cases of animal cruelty in Clearfield County are about to enter the prelimary hearing phase . Stoker Wieczorek has been following these cases and joins us live with the updates. Police say that dog was exposed to the elements for 64 hours. Meanwhile, law enforcement tells me these preliminaries...
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
Emporium man charged with kidnapping woman in car, raping her at home
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in her car and raping her at her home. Larry Shepard, 56, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22 after state police were sent to a home in Emporium Borough in Cameron County for a […]
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
