STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever since their appearance on the red carpet for the OSCARS, the 360° Photo Booth has been all the rage at parties. Move over traditional photo booths, there’s a new guy in town. A camera that swings around an elevated base, taking videos of people getting ready for their close-up. It’s a concept that has been adopted locally by an entertainment business based out of State College known as Nittany Entertainment. The company can provide photo booths, DJs, lighting options and more for any event, big or small in the area. Owner, Eric Stoner says he works with Penn State regularly. Initially the team at Penn State asked Eric for the next best thing for an event, and that’s when Eric knew he needed to add a 360° Photo Booth to his line up.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO