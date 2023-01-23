Read full article on original website
Marie Kamstra
Marie Kamstra, age 103, of Sheldon passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon. Her funeral service will be 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon with Rev. Kevin Muyskens officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn...
Betty Dagel
Betty Dagel age 88, of Sibley, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Sibley. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 1st at the United Church of Christ in Sibley, with Pastor Maggie Gisch officiating. Burial will follow at Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation...
DCI Investigating Death Of Child In Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, Iowa — A death of a child from Emmetsburg is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation — or DCI. According to the DCI, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., the Palo Alto County 911 Emergency Center received a 911 call of an unresponsive child. Palo Alto County EMTs and the Emmetsburg Police were called to 1605 8th Street in Emmetsburg. They tell us when they got there they attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital. Later that afternoon, the child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. On Tuesday, January 24th the child passed away. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
Egg And Issues Will Take Place On Saturday In Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Any Lyon County residents who want to know what is going on in Des Moines have a chance to find out at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids on Saturday. Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Jager tells KIWA that Eggs and Issues...
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
Curt Strouth Earns NFHS Officials Association Honors
The NFHS Officials Association 2022-23 Iowa Sport Award Winners have been announced and Curt Strouth of Sheldon has been named the Iowa boys basketball official of the year. Strouth has been selected to officiate numerous Iowa Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments at Wells Fargo arena and is a familiar face on basketball courts throughout northwest Iowa and beyond during the basketball season. Curt is also a key part of our KIWA Orab basketball broadcast team with his unique perspective on the game. It also affords him the opportunity to follow both a daughter and son on the Sheldon High School basketball teams.
Sports Schedule For Thursday January 26th
Doubleheader basketball is on the air Thursday night. Sheldon at Okoboji on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 its HMS at Boyden Hull. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00 with the boys games to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Girls Basketball. Sheldon at Okoboji. HMS...
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House
George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
Central Lyon George Little Rock Coach Honored By Iowa Football Coaches Association
The Iowa Football Coaches Association Don Taft Junior High Coach of the year award winners have been announced. This years list of winners includes Central Lyon George Little Rock Junior High Football Coach Matt Deutsch. The award is presented by the Iowa Football coaches association. Deutsch has been a part of the Lions football program for the past 18 years. Middle school coaches lay the groundwork for successful varsity programs and the efforts of Matt Deutsch helped pave the way for a Class 2A football championship for the 2022 edition of the Lions.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board To Review Applications For Superintendent Position Monday
Sibley, Iowa — The superintendent of the Sibley-Ocheydan Community School District has tendered his resignation, and the Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board is seeking his replacement. Kyle Grimes is the chair of the school board. He says Superintendent James Craig’s last day is June 30th. Grimes talks about their timeline...
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after she allegedly lied to an insurance company. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by a Special Investigator with the Iowa Insurance Division, 32-year-old Meranda Miller of Sheldon is accused of insurance fraud. She was arrested on Tuesday, January 24th and was released from jail shortly thereafter.
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County
Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
Rock Valley Man Faces Several Felony Drug Charges
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man faces a number of felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to the Rock Valley Police Department, one of their officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation. The officer identified the driver as 57-year-old Terrance Wayne Buescher of Rock Valley.
Sheldon Man Facing Felony Drug, Firearm Charges
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been arrested on felony drug and firearm charges after a search warrant was carried out at his home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland of Sheldon is accused of the possession of drugs and firearms. Since Espeland is a convicted felon, it is a felony for him to possess firearms in Iowa. He was arrested on Saturday, January 21st.
Primghar To Receive Half A Million Dollars For Wastewater Treatment Project
Des Moines, Iowa — The City of Primghar is set to receive half a million dollars as one of 23 communities that have been awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment...
