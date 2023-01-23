Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
VALORANT Premier Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a true way to go from a no one to a someone. Here is the potential VALORANT Premier Release Date.
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
What is the Deliver Us Mars Release Date?
Ever wanted to have an adventure on Mars? Well, Deliver Us Mars is one of those games that will take players on an interesting sci-fi adventure on the Red Planet. The player will be looking to uncover the mysteries of the planet while also working on saving humanity. For those who are wanting to play, they will have to wait just a bit longer. Here is the answer to, what is the Deliver Us Mars Release Date?
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
What Is The Blood Bowl 3 Release Date?
The bloodiest sports competition is making its return once again this year. After its many delays, the Blood Bowl 3 release date is set in place for February 23, 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before its launch in February. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. Differing from the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Marvel Snap Dazzler: What is the Release Date?
With just a couple weeks left in the Savage Lands Season, there are a few more cards left to enter the fray. Dazzler and Shadow King are the two cards that Marvel Snap revealed earlier this month that have yet to be available to players. These cards do have set release dates, letting players get prepared before their release. Up next is the shiny new four-energy card Dazzler. The Marvel Snap Dazzler card will hit the servers on January 24.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Bring the Love
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making two brand new lines for Valentine’s Day called Heartache and Heartthrob. The three champions getting new skins are Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins.
All Hogwarts Legacy Playstation Exclusives
Anybody with a Playstation 4 or a Playstation 5 interested in picking up Hogwarts Legacy can expect some bonuses on the way. If anyone on Playstation purchases the title they will receive a variety of Hogwarts Legacy Playstation Exclusives. **Please note that this leak is coming from unverified sources and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Officially Revealed
This new Air Jordan 2 Low will turn some heads. Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 2 Low and its older brother have been getting a ton of new offerings. Overall, this is a shoe that was largely forgotten about. Now, however, Jumpman is bringing it back, which has led to some great choices for all of the consumers out there.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
