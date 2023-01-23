ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Sledders make their way to Art Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A time-honored winter tradition in St. Louis. Plenty of people used the snow day to get outside and to Forest Park. Art Hill is the place to be on a snowy winter day like Wednesday. News 4′s Steve Harris took us sledding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season

It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union

“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief. The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go. Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019. Sources...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

