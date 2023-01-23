ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WLKY.com

Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky

Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY

