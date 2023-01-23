Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
wdrb.com
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
WLKY.com
Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
wdrb.com
Customers wait outside overnight for grand opening of Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pizza restaurant opened in a northeast Louisville suburb on Monday. Several customers waited on the patio of LaRosa's Pizza at 10641 Fischer Park Drive overnight for the promise of free pizza. Only the first 50 in line got free pizza for a year. The first 200 people got a LaRosa's swag bag.
wdrb.com
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name. Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location. Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time...
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow gets people excited about outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – You can start thinking about outdoor activities now. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow before it started. The region’s outdoor, camping and boating community can once again try and learn about the outdoor and on-water lifestyle. Louisville Boat, RV &...
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books. Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release. The museum's next big book sale...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
