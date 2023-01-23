Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Fatal wreck on Fannin Co. highway
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 in Fannin County Thursday night. The Randolph Volunteer Fire and Rescue said Highway 121 while they work the crash scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
KTEN.com
Detour set for key Sherman highway intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Starting Thursday, motorists eastbound on U.S. 82 in Sherman should plan on taking a little more time when trying to exit at U.S. 75. The Texas Department of Transportation said Exit 642 will be temporarily closed to complete construction of the eastbound frontage road and new exit ramp.
fox4news.com
Schools closed in Gainesville after 1-2 inches of snowfall
Rain turned to snow after the sun went down in Cooke County Tuesday night. Some of it even stuck to the ground. FOX 4's Dan Godwin gives a live update on the conditions there. Schools in Gainesville and Sivells Bend ISD are closed for the day.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
KXII.com
EMS service, Texas Vital Care parts ways with the City of Howe
Three years after her son's murder, one mom still waits for justice. Food banks preparing as SNAP benefits set to expire next month. SNAP emergency benefits are ending across the nation next month, and local food banks are preparing for more people needing food.
KXII.com
Several Oklahoma public safety departments invite you to Tip-A-Cop
Okla. (KXII) - Several local agencies and area restaurants are partnering to serve the community in Tip-A-Cop on Thursday. Both the Atoka Police Department and the Durant Fire Department shared in a Facebook post that they would be participating in the event to help raise money for the Special Olympics.
KXII.com
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
KXII.com
A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at the life of a Denison Police Officer, now’s your chance. The Denison Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications until March 13. You can learn the process of patrol, K-9 work, and how Denison Police work...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
KXII.com
Food banks preparing as SNAP benefits set to expire next month
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SNAP emergency benefits are ending across the nation next month, and local food banks are preparing for more people needing food. “We knew it would come eventually so we’ve really been pulling our partners in and talking with them,” OK DHS director of adult and family services Deborah Smith said. “Trying to make sure that everyone knows this change is happening for families and there will be an increased demand for their services, it will be a big impact on a lot of Oklahomans.”
McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown
The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
KXII.com
Changes in the 2023 Tax season, and how to avoid being scammed
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This 2023 tax season is going to look a lot different. According to Denison tax preparer, Mary Walker, filing taxes this year will be similar to times before the pandemic. She said, “2019 did not have all of the credits and the child tax credits and...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies recover nearly 150 pounds of marijuana
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 150 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand was seized during a traffic stop in Johnston County. According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were conducting a traffic stop they discovered the driver was in possession...
KXII.com
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire
Food banks preparing as SNAP benefits set to expire next month. SNAP emergency benefits are ending across the nation next month, and local food banks are preparing for more people needing food.
KXII.com
Woman sentenced to prison for role in 2018 robbery
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One of three people involved in a robbery in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Court documents said Natayvia White was arrested for robbery after she and two other people assaulted and stole from a man in the Sunshine Food Mart parking lot in Sherman in 2018.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
