kboi.com
Lewiston water and reservoir rupture update
The City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Today the City of Lewiston Public Works Department drained the affected reservoir and switch that portion of the water system to a different water source.
KLEWTV
Boil water order clarification for usage: do's and don'ts
We know that this week's information about the boil water order, especially when it comes to usage, has been confusing. KLEW News turned to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the City of Lewiston for clarification to help residents make the best decisions to stay safe. For example, should...
Boil Water Order Guidance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
KLEWTV
Family of Lewiston fire victims: 'those dogs were their world'
A Gofundme account has been set up for the Lewiston couple who lost their dogs in a house fire last week. Harlee Winter organized the fundraiser for Keith and Loary. She writes that they lost their home of 20 years and their three dogs. "Those dogs were their world," she...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory & Winter Storm Warning For Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 3 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 MPH until noon today. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for higher elevations of Latah County above 3,000 feet. The warning calls for up to 7 inches of snow until 4:00 this afternoon.
ehstalon.com
Tragedy in the gem state
The University of Idaho faced the tragic loss of four students on Nov. 12, 2022. Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found murdered inside of their off-campus house, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Two other roommates were also present inside the house at the time but were left unharmed.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
Lewis-Clark Valley Annual 'March for Life' Scheduled for January 28
IDAHO - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Reliance Center will host a 'March For Life' at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. This year's theme, “Next Steps,” will be used to encompass personal responsibility and volunteerism in the Valley after the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. Participants in the March will be encouraged to volunteer their time and efforts in various service organizations in the Lewis-Clark Valley in order to support being Pro-Life in all situations including pregnancy, health, homelessness, teen crisis, and elder care.
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Searching For New Public Works Director
The City of Pullman is searching for a new public works director. The position is opening up as Shawn Kohtz has taken a job with the City of Bozeman. Kohtz was hired to be Pullman Public Works director from Bozeman in June of 2021. His last day is on Monday.
Port Of Whitman County Agrees to buy Land for 'Job Creating' Development Days After Revealing Proposed Biodiesel Plant
PULLMAN - The Port of Whitman County Commissioners have agreed to purchase three parcels of land for a job-creating project. The commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday morning and voted unanimously to buy the land without providing any details about the project only stating that it will create jobs. The elected officials only informed the public that the land is on Wawawai Road and is being purchased for 3.8 million dollars. Port Spokeswoman Sarah Highfield and Executive Director Kara Riebold have failed to respond to multiple messages from Pullman Radio News for details about today’s land purchase.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Big Country News
