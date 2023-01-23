Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
WSAW
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
wxpr.org
DNR urges sled safety after two deadly snowmobile accidents less than six hours apart on Northwoods trails
Two snowmobilers in two different accidents have died on Northwoods trails in the last 24 hours. As WXPR reported earlier, a 57-year-old died when the rider’s sled was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 47 near Bridge Road north of Rhinelander Thursday evening. The Sheriff’s Office...
WJFW-TV
Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.
PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
WJFW-TV
UPDATE: Newbold snowmobile crash victim's name released
NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released the name of the snowmobiler who was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday night. Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Green from Oak Lawn Illinois was killed in the crash. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 47 and Bridge...
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi unveils renovated museum
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County Potawatomi Community unveiled their renovated museum today following several years worth of planning. Tribal members say that while there have been setbacks along the way, it is all worth it to them and all who will walk through their doors. "The previous museum was...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union beats Rhinelander on the road to win Great Northern Conference regular season championship
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There were a lot of scenarios that could have played out in the Great Northern Conference standings for boys hockey regarding the winner for the regular season. Before the game between Lakeland Union and Rhinelander on Thursday, the T-Birds trailed Mosinee for first place with 10 points, however, Lakeland Union owns the head-to-head victory over Mosinee. Mosinee didn't have any conference games left, and this was Lakeland Union's final conference game, so if the T-Birds won, they'd clinch the regular season GNC title. If Rhinelander won, they'd have to also beat Northland Pines to make it a three-way tie for first place.
WJFW-TV
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
WJFW-TV
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
wxpr.org
One person hospitalized after fire in Minocqua apartment building
One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Minocqua apartment complex. Authorities say most residents in the upstairs apartments of the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street were evacuated. But police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns. Minocqua...
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
WLUC
Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain wrestler has won unprecedented honors. Shayna Hruska is the only girl on the Iron Mountain High School wrestling team. On Saturday at the U.P. Finals in Marquette, she became the first female wrestler to ever win a U.P. State Championship. Hruska was also voted tournament MVP by her peers.
wxpr.org
What's next for Erin Gottsacker?
It’s a bittersweet moment for WXPR as we say goodbye to Morning Edition host and reporter Erin Gottsacker. Before she leaves the Northwoods and WXPR, Erin wanted to take a moment to say thank you and share what’s next:. Friday is my last day with WXPR, and I...
NBC26
Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
WJFW-TV
Aspirus Health is seeing a drop in RSV cases
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) -- After spiking in mid-December, a lot of seasonal illnesses are on the way down. But that doesn't mean they're gone. RSV doesn't receive as much attention as COVID or the flu, but it can still be dangerous especially for seniors and infants. In today’s edition of...
UPMATTERS
#1 Iron Mountain takes down #2 Negaunee
#1 Iron Mountain once again proved they deserved their top ranking when they hosted #2 Negaunee on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers topped the Miners, 58-47, to stay perfect on the season.
WJFW-TV
Spread the Love Fundraiser for Crandon Public Library
CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) -In the age of e-books and video clips, local libraries are struggling coming up with ways to keep people interested in printed books. Spread the Love is a fundraising campaign to raise money to purchase books for the Crandon Public Library. The program turns your twenty five dollar donation into a new book for the library with a dedication page. Laurie Renel-Faledas, director for the library, says, "We're just trying to up the book budget a little bit, and this is a good way to do it."
