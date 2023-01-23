ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Memorial grows for 2 Duxbury children ahead of prayer vigil

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The memorial of toys, notes, and flowers outside a home in Duxbury continues to grow as community members plan to gather at a vigil Thursday night to pray together as they cope with the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
whdh.com

Officials: 8-month-old infant found injured at Duxbury home dies in hospital

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-month-old child found seriously injured at a home in Duxbury has died, according to officials. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that the infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he had been receiving care. The child had...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MALDEN, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Police say Pond Street near Robbins Pond has been shut down due to the flooding. Officers say the road will remain closed until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected...
HALIFAX, MA
universalhub.com

When kids just used to hang out in the street

Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
BOSTON, MA

