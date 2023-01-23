Read full article on original website
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
Memorial grows for 2 Duxbury children ahead of prayer vigil
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The memorial of toys, notes, and flowers outside a home in Duxbury continues to grow as community members plan to gather at a vigil Thursday night to pray together as they cope with the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
Bus driver on leave after special needs student misses drop-off at elementary school in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a third-grade special needs student is speaking out after she says her child fell asleep on the bus in Beverly and ended up being there an hour later when his older sister got on board to go to high school. Rachel Martin said...
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Officials: 8-month-old infant found injured at Duxbury home dies in hospital
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-month-old child found seriously injured at a home in Duxbury has died, according to officials. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that the infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he had been receiving care. The child had...
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
‘Surreal’: Neighbors, residents grapple with deaths of young children in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a family in Duxbury say they’re shaken and struggling to come to terms with the deaths of two young children and the serious injury of an infant at a home in their neighborhood. The same day prosecutors announced warrants charging the mother in...
Snow interrupts school for third day in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass — It is the school week that can’t get any traction. Monday, schools closed in Worcester because of snow. “Tuesday, they started school late,” said Sharice Springfield, parent of two boys. “Because Worcester didn’t clean the roads that night.”. Wednesday, the city sent...
Police investigating after body washes up on beach in Marblehead
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after a body washed up on a north shore beach Thursday afternoon. Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach. The deceased individual...
‘We are all struggling’: Duxbury Fire Department issues statement following deaths of 2 children
DUXBURY, Mass. — The Duxbury Fire Department is offering support to first responders on the South Shore following the tragic deaths of two children who were found unconscious in their home on Tuesday night. “On behalf of the entire Duxbury Fire Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the...
Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Police say Pond Street near Robbins Pond has been shut down due to the flooding. Officers say the road will remain closed until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected...
‘We stand with them’: Community rallying around first responders after Duxbury tragedy
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - As community members send thoughts and prayers to the family members of the children who were killed in Duxbury Tuesday night and the infant who was seriously injured, their thoughts are also turning to the first responders who were called to conduct a tragic double death investigation.
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
