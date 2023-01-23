Read full article on original website
South Plains Financial (SPFI) Declares $0.13 Dividend
South Plains Financial said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. ( $0.52 per year). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At...
Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Biotech Pliant Therapeutics gapped up following the company’s announcement of results for a treatment of a lung condition known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This marks the second time within a year that Pliant skyrocketed on news about clinical trials for this drug. Five analysts boosted their price target on...
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share. At the most recent...
Vertiv Legal Update: A Weak Defense Raises Probability of A Large Settlement, Management Purge Speaks To Troubled Company Status
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is currently defending two lawsuits alleging fraud – a class action filed in May 2022, and one acquired as part of the E&I Engineering deal. We address the latest filing from Vertiv’s class action fraud suit below. Prior to the company’s release of the 4Q22 results, we will publish an article illustrating why Vertiv’s margins are nothing but an accounting mirage.
Is The Bottom In For Cybersecurity Stocks?
F5 Networks hit bottom and it was confirmed in the wake of FQ1 results. Other cybersecurity stocks may do the same when they report. Analyst sentiment may cap gains in the near term and keep these stocks range bound. Cybersecurity stocks are down from their high-flying days in the post-pandemic...
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of Feb 2023
The fourth quarter earnings season for the S&P 500 didn’t get off to a strong start. So far, 11% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Of these, 67% announced EPS above the estimates, which is less than the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively, according to the data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Feb 2023.
Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 was relatively better for the stock markets, with the S&P 500 up over 7% (its only positive quarterly return for the year). Similarly, small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) also ended the fourth quarter with a return of 6.2%, but it wasn’t enough to save the index from its worst annual performance since 2008. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022.
Intuit Is About To Make A Move, But Which Way?
Intuit shares have been trading in a narrowing angle. Citi has named them one of its top stocks for 2023. If a breakout comes, we think it will be to the upside. Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been consolidating in a tightening range since last summer, and it’s starting to feel like they’re ready to awake from their slumber. Enough tailwinds and bullish comments from the heavyweights suggest that such an impending move could well be to the north.
Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips
The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
FTSE 350 Look Ahead: McDonald’s, Meta, GSK And More
Look ahead to FTSE 350, other companies reporting & economic events from 30 January-3 February 2023. What will job cuts at McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) mean for the bottom line?. Can Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s fortunes remain buoyant?. Markets expect a hefty drop in profits at Meta Platforms Inc...
2022 Year-End Indicator Details The Middle Market’s Continued Recovery
COLUMBUS, OHIO — For the third straight reporting period, the U.S. middle market continues to sustain double-digit, year-over-year revenue and employment growth. Higher interest rates and the threat of inflation, however, are causing middle market leaders to minimize their investment appetite. Middle Market Companies Continue To Be Strong. Data...
International Distributions Services – Strike Contingencies Keep A Lid On Losses At Royal Mail
International Distributions Services PLC (LON:IDS) saw revenue down 5.4% to £9.1bn over the first 9 months of the financial year. That reflected a 12.8% decline from Royal Mail that was partially offset by GLS, which rose by 9.7%. Royal Mail continues to feel the impact of structurally lower demand...
Keywords Studios – Full Year Guidance Raised Again
Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has upgraded its full-year revenue guidance from €675m to €690m. Underlying profit before tax guidance has also been upgraded slightly from €110m to €112m. Both upgrades reflect high levels of demand for the group’s services, as well as strong organic revenue growth...
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
These stocks have all fallen significantly over the last year. Also, keep in mind they are often more volatile at this price. The quarterly dividend is a surefire way to get quick returns on your stock portfolio, but they are not always easy to find. Escalating interest rates coupled with seemingly unfettered inflation can certainly complicate things. And while many of the stocks on this list are paying impressive dividends, it is crucial to remember that lower-priced stocks tend to have more volatility.
Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
Wayfair is rocketing higher on a reversal in analysts’ sentiment. The short interest is helping so expect to see volatility. The long-term outlook is good but near-term headwinds remain. Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock has been getting a lot of attention from analysts, and that action has the stock rocketing higher...
2023 Marketing Trends, Podcast Optimization, And The Art Of Networking
The digital media landscape is displaying immense promise for brand awareness, growth, and overall profitability for companies of all sizes. By knowing the key trends and optimizing content, leaders from a multitude of industries can leverage and optimize their content to maximize their full potential. On today’s episode of Startups...
S&P 500 – No Rocking The Boat
S&P 500 defended my 3,955 level by stopping full 10 pts above it, and turning up swiftly. The rise was accompanied by good breadth, and ducks lined in a row when it comes to former laggards (tech), high betas incl. financials and just broadly speaking value stocks, and small-caps with the dollar remaining tame. Bonds also didn‘t present any red flags.
Promising Innovations In Emerging Image Sensors, Discussed By IDTechEx
The new IDTechEx report, “Emerging Image Sensor Technologies 2023-2033: Applications and Markets”, explores a diverse range of image sensing technologies capable of resolutions and wavelength detection far beyond what is currently attainable. Many of these emerging technologies are expected to make waves within numerous sectors, including healthcare, biometrics,...
A Non-Salesy Annuity Guide To Buying Annuities
In the past, buying an annuity was a lot of work. The first step toward determining whether an annuity is right for your retirement plan is to do a little research. In most cases, the first step is to answer important questions such as:. What is an annuity?. Which type...
Investors Urged To Seize Markets’ Bullish Sentiment
A rallying call for investors has been sounded by the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. It comes from Nigel Green of deVere Group as global markets have got off to a confident start to the year. The...
