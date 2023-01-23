ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 4 days ago

With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths.

The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC : “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police — but we want them to do fair policing.’”

The WFP-backed progressives who rule the roost in the Legislature refuse to hear the message on crime , and indeed just humiliated Gov. Kathy Hochul over her historic choice of Judge Hector LaSalle to head the state’s top court.

This, though the gov has repeatedly capitulated to the left on bail reform and so on. Only Adams is willing to tell the truth out loud.

He fights the good fight on public safety while crime-loving leftists like state Sens. Michael Gianaris and Brad Hoylman-Sigal stifle any effort for meaningful change to our disastrous criminal justice “reforms” — even as crime data sends worrying signals, with serious assaults up 18% already this year over the same period in 2022 and burdensome discovery rules driving conviction rates down and experienced attorneys out of DA offices statewide.

On immigration, too, leftists like city Comptroller Brad Lander simply don’t care how much damage “invite them in” policies inflict on the cities and states that face the massive inflows. Only Adams is willing to say the White House needs to get the crisis at the border under control.

The mayor’s far from perfect — we’d love him to be more outspoken — but in the battle for the soul of the Democratic Party that dominates this city and state, he’s leading the side of the angels. Godspeed, sir.

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

That statement is extremely generous at best and nieve at least. and only if you set the "sane bar" extremely low. To me he's more like a broken clock that's right twice a day. Not through wisdom but through serendipity. I'd expect a lot more savvy from the NY Post.

Ann Marie Nelson
4d ago

The words sane & democrats can’t be used in the same sentence. He’s just as bad, oh wait, that’s because he’s a democrat.

Joebeacon
3d ago

He is a puppet. If he was a sane Democrat (lol) he would be all over the news calling Biden out not dancing around the problem. This guy is in way over his head and has no clue what he is doing. Do you feel played yet?

