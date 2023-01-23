Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
Wolfspeed CEO hints more expansion is coming beyond new NC plant
DURHAM – Wolfspeed could be announcing soon further expansion of its semiconductor production capacity even as it continues construction of a mammoth plant in Chatham County. CEO Gregg Lowe made specific mentions of further expansion in a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday to discuss the Durham-based...
Saint Augustine's University, real estate firm announce $75 million campus land project
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University and Atlanta-based real estate development firm Carter agreed to a proposed $75 million campus land project. The university announced plans on Saturday to develop a 320-unit multifamily project on the property. “This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housing
Over the past few years, building regulations have eased in the Triangle to expand housing choices as municipalities look for innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing.
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
chapelboro.com
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released
The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
Raleigh City Council looking at impact of gentrification in new study
That potential impact has been documented in the 53-page Dix Edge Area study.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
jocoreport.com
Commissioners Authorize Abandonment Of Portion Of Dirt Road
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioners voted 6-to-1 to authorize the abandonment of a secondary dirt road. Three property owners on Old Olive Road (State Road 1347), an unpaved road that runs between Black Creek Road and Packing Plant Road, petitioned the County and NC Department of Transportation to close a 0.32 mile portion of the road nearest Black Creek Road.
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
cbs17
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
cbs17
New ID verification system unveiled at RDU airport
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport. The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.
WRAL
Raleigh City Council to hold special meeting, public weighs in on controversial rezoning of Mordecai on Clover
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday residents will have a chance to weigh in on future growth in various parts of Raleigh as Raleigh City Council holds a series of special public hearings for different projects. One of the most controversial plans on Tuesday's agenda is the rezoning of the...
Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. […]
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
