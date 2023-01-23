Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on shows off the insane 200MP camera

What you need to know

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1.

The company's phones have leaked several times, indicating new designs and an updated camera module.

A new leak shows someone using the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor.

Just over a week from Samsung's big Galaxy S23 launch and more leaks are emerging of the company's upcoming flagships. The latest comes in the form of some hands-on photos and videos showing off the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its impressive new camera sensor.

According to a series of tweets , a retail store in Nicaragua already has the Galaxy S23 Ultra in stock. An employee has seemingly been posting videos and images on the store's Instagram story, showing off the retail boxes, colorways, and more. The employee has also posted a video showing off the zoom capabilities and some of the camera specs, which were posted on Twitter by tipster @sondesix.

The video provides a fairly impressive demonstration of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 100x zoom as it closes in on a cross far off in the distance. Unfortunately, we don't know what the image looks like, but we might guess from previously leaked camera samples that the results may offer some improvement over the Galaxy S22 Ultra's zoom.

Additionally, images from the camera viewfinder show off the S23 Ultra's whopping 200MP resolution, which is likely Samsung's newly unveiled ISOCELL HP2 sensor. We also get 8K video at 30fps; a feature Samsung touted as a highlight of the sensor.

(Image credit: Twitter / @sondesix)

(Image credit: Twitter / @sondesix)

(Image credit: Twitter / @sondesix)

In another thread, the retail store shows off the colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which we've seen a number of times in previous leaks.

Posting videos and images of an unreleased device on the store's Instagram account is certainly a bold choice, however, given that we're this close to the official launch, the boldness isn't too surprising. And given the number of leaks we've seen lately, there's little about Samsung's upcoming smartphones that we don't know.

That said, we'll have to tune in on February 1 to get the official word from Samsung about its new phones and their capabilities. We can't wait to see what Samsung has cooked up for its new camera.

