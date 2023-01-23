ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now

Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22) If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Has the Prettiest Sleepwear On Sale at Walmart Right Now — For Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to catch up on your beauty sleep. And to start your year of rest and relaxation off right, you need some sleepwear that will help you enter dreamland in style. Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman line not only has super stylish sleepwear that will do just that — but it’s also currently on sale right on at Walmart, with pieces starting at just $12. So no more sleeping in ratty old T-shirts...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023

Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
