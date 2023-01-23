Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Hacker Puts LoL ‘Source Code’ Into Auction Following Riot Games’ Refusal To Pay Ransom
League of Legends’ source code is out and about in the public. The hacker responsible for hacking Riot Games last week reportedly put the alleged source code of League of Legends and its Packman anti-cheat platform into auction in a popular forum. The hack previously affected Riot Games’ development...
techaiapp.com
Sapphire Rapids 56-core Xeon workstation CPU is 47% faster than its predecessor
In a nutshell: A benchmark of the upcoming 56-core Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPU was seen flexing its muscles in Geekbench. The chip achieved a multi-threaded score that is 47% higher than Intel’s current Xeon Workstation flagship, the 32-core W-3375. The benchmark result originated from @BenchLeaks, with the W9-3495X scoring...
techaiapp.com
‘Hitman 3’ Becomes ‘Hitman World of Assassination’ Today, Giving Previous Owners Access to Full Trilogy – Road to VR
Starting today, the VR-supported stealth shooter Hitman 3 will be rebranded under the new umbrella name of Hitman World of Assassination. This not only includes Hitman 1, 2 and 3, but a free upgrade for previous owners of Hitman 3 on all platforms. IO Interactive says the aim is to...
techaiapp.com
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X Review: Portable Powerhouse
Lenovo’s Yoga line of 2-in-1, convertible laptops is popular, but its Yoga S or Slim series is equally interesting. These laptops are designed to be slim and powerful, offering a mix of multimedia capabilities and raw performance for those who don’t need a convertible design. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X sits at the top of the stack and while the name is quite a mouthful, it’s designed for content creators and professionals who need calibrated hardware for their workflows. Let’s get into all the details so you can decide if this should be your next laptop.
techaiapp.com
Cisco’s Mac choice scheme confirms Apple’s future in enterprise tech
Two-thirds of employees would use a Mac at work if given the choice, and companies that fail to offer hardware options to their employees are making a mistake. That’s one of the inferences I see reprised in a report exploring Cisco’s approach to Mac deployment across its business that crossed my desk last week. Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin looked at Cisco’s Mac enterprise team, now led by former IBM CIO Fletcher Previn.
techaiapp.com
Blur NFT Marketplace Surges in Volume and Market Share, Rivaling Industry Leader Opensea – Bitcoin News
Blur, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has seen a significant increase in volume since its launch in October. According to statistics from Dune Analytics, Blur has captured about 30% of the market share in terms of sales volume. The NFT marketplace leader, Opensea, commands 48% of the market share. Blur...
techaiapp.com
VR Training Company Gemba Secures $18M Series A to Expand Enterprise Metaverse – Road to VR
Gemba, the corporate VR learning platform, announced it’s closed an $18 million Series A funding round, which the company says will be used to continue expansion into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The latest funding round was led by Parkway Venture Capital, now valuing the UK-based...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Microsoft said it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.
techaiapp.com
Critical code execution bugs in WMware vRealize Log InsightSecurity Affairs
A critical vulnerability in VMware vRealize Log Insight appliance can allow an unauthenticated attacker to take full control of a target system. VMware addressed multiple vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704, CVE-2022-31710, and CVE-2022-31711, in its vRealize Log Insight appliance. VRealize Log Insight is a log collection and analytics virtual appliance that enables administrators to collect, view, manage and analyze syslog data. Log Insight provides real-time monitoring of application logs, network traces, configuration files, messages and performance data.
techaiapp.com
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Xbox Series S/X Launch Delayed Indefinitely to Bring Fixes for the PC Version
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is delaying its console release indefinitely to solely focus on fixing issues on the PC version. The game was supposed to drop on Xbox Series S/X shortly after the PC launch in November, but offered no release information prior to this announcement. As a result, developer Fatshark has also decided to delay the promised seasonal content rollout for the game, and address feedback in terms of building a “complete” crafting system, a rewarding progression loop, and optimising performance on PC. While console players might be a little bummed out by this announcement, judging by Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s general mixed reception on Steam, this seems like the right move.
techaiapp.com
Design hints for efficient vacuum cleaners
Being “house proud” became a concept at some point in human history. The original goal may have been to keep your cave floor cleaner than your neighbors’ by sweeping with thorny shrub branch ends. Today, we expect vacuum-cleaner technology to take care of it for us. According to Grand View Research1, the global market for this technology will reach over $10 billion in 2020. According to the same source, it is predicted to have significant growth as well, with a predicted CAGR of 9.1% through 2028.
techaiapp.com
Among Us VR Reaches 1 Million Unit Milestone Across Quest 2 & PC VR
The team behind the VR adaptation of popular party game Among Us announced it’s officially gone platinum, selling over 1 million copies across all platforms. Recreating viral flatscreen titles in VR seems to be a potent recipe for success, as Among Us VR follows in the footsteps of other meme-able games like Friday Night at Freddy’s and SUPERHOT, both of which boast high-performing VR adaptations.
techaiapp.com
Made-in-India Battle Royale ‘Indus’ Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Pre-Registrations Now Live on Android
Pune-based developer SuperGaming has dropped the gameplay trailer for its upcoming battle-royale title Indus, right in time for Republic Day. Pre-registrations are now live on Android, with signups on iOS and iPadOS to “follow soon.” The timing couldn’t be more appropriate since the company wears its “Made-in-India” tag with pride, incorporating a touch of Indian culture in the game via general architecture, nomenclature, and the lore surrounding the long-dormant titular planet, whose legends echo across the galaxy. The trailer sheds light on some gunplay, loot system, and key locations within the Virlok, the floating island map.
techaiapp.com
The modders behind the excellent Half-Life 2 VR port reveal Episode One to arrive in Q1
Highly anticipated: If you have played SourceVR’s Half-Life 2: VR Mod, it’s likely left you wanting more. The good news is the team is already working on converting HL2: Episode One to VR. Even more good news is it’s slated to arrive within the first quarter of this year. Yep. The decade-long wait for Half-Life 2: VR got a bit sweeter, knowing that the follow-up episodes are coming sooner than we thought.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Fixes Networking Issue Affecting Multiple Services
Microsoft’s services across the world suffered quite an outage. The Washington-based tech giant is recently fixed an issue that affected scores of its services which just came back online as of press time. The outage affected many users of Microsoft’s services worldwide, with reports originating from India, Japan, Australia,...
techaiapp.com
‘Presentiment of Death’ is Like ‘SUPERHOT VR’ with Archery, Coming to PC VR in March – Road to VR
SUPERHOT’s time-pausing mechanic works so well in VR, it’s a surprise we haven’t seen more games use it to bring new and interesting stuff to life. Now, Omega Pilot developer XOCUS says it’s doing just that with the release of Presentiment of Death, a story-driven VR adventure that feels like a mashup of SUPERHOT VR and archery game In Death.
techaiapp.com
ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by OpenAI, has reportedly started offering a Professional Plan to its users at the cost of $42 (roughly Rs. 3,400) per month. No official announcement has been made by the company yet. However, OpenAI shared a waitlist for a professional tier with listed perks earlier this month. That post did not involve any specific payment terms, but the company said that they were looking to monetise ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer.
techaiapp.com
Amazon Could Launch NFT Initiative Linked to Its E-Commerce Website Around April: Report
Amazon could be gearing up to foray into the digital assets industry in 2023. The e-commerce giant is reportedly set to launch an NFT initiative this April that would be closely integrated with its mother platform. NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are digital collectibles, that are built on blockchains that transfer their complete ownerships to the buyers. Business experts from around the world have time and again predicted that NFTs, that are also compatible in the metaverse, could be the next advancement that global brands could take up to engage with the Web3 native customers.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Says XBox Game Pass Is Dropping Four More Games
Microsoft will soon be withdrawing more games from Xbox Game Pass, as it does on a regular basis. According to Game Spot, an alert that appeared in the Xbox Game Pass app said that at least four titles would be leaving the service on January 31. This Is Not The...
techaiapp.com
Playing GoldenEye on my iPad is real, and it’s spectacular
I’ve never finished the single-player part of GoldenEye, even though I’ve been playing it since 1999 – and that’s mainly due to how good the multiplayer side is. For so long now, I’ve had to dig out a Nintendo 64 and four controllers just to play Rare’s game from 1997 with friends to grab the golden gun, but finally, that’s no more.
Comments / 0