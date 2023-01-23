Read full article on original website
Sabrina Carpenter Does ‘GNO’ in Sheer Dress & 5-Inch Platform Heels With Dixie D’Amelio
Sabrina Carpenter took a daring approach to girls’ night out in Los Angeles this week. While spotted out and about with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician strolled in a sheer black maxi dress. Layered over matte lingerie, her piece featured an asymmetric neckline with two short sleeves and a single shoulder strap. Allowing the dress’ bold texture to make the greatest statement, Carpenter simply opted to accessorize with a delicate diamond and gold pendant necklace, silver and pearl drop earrings and a glossy cherry lip. When it came to footwear, the “Sue Me” singer finished her ensemble with a set...
Sabrina Carpenter Matches Dove Cameron in Glitter Platforms at Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Sabrina Carpenter was thinking pink at Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture show this week. While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, Carpenter arrived to the fashion show in a silky two-toned dress. The “Emails I Can’t Send” singer’s ensemble featured a gathered off-the-shoulder cutout bodice in a faint coral hue, paired with a pale pink miniskirt with a flowing train. Carpenter’s outfit was accentuated by small stud earrings and a delicate gold heart pendant necklace, as well as a pillowy pink satin clutch covered in matching crystals. When it came to footwear, Carpenter strapped into a pair of sparkling gold platform...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Kylie Jenner Roars on Arrival With Lion’s Head Shawl for Schiaparelli’s Couture Paris Fashion Week Show
Kylie Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli’s runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday wearing an African savannah-inspired ensemble in a literally animalistic sense of the word. To join the legion of celebrities in the front row, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a formfitting ruched floor-length strapped black dress with a shawl designed to look like a lion’s head. According to a post on Jenner’s Instagram account, the faux lion’s head was handmade from manmade materials. She coordinated the look with gold-toe Schiaparelli pumps and accessorized with a gold top handle bag and eye stud earrings. More from WWDFront Row...
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
Marjorie Harvey Gets Romantic in Hoodie & Combat Boots for ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Harvey at His 66th Birthday Celebration
Marjorie Harvey gave an all-black outfit an edgy finish while celebrating her husband Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey’s birthday. Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve turned 66 on Jan. 17. Over the weekend, Marjorie took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festivities. The star uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her and Steve dancing on a colorful disco floor. “I’ll always save the last dance for you Birthday Boy,” Marjorie wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Majorie was casually dressed for the event, wearing a black...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Alexandra Daddario Goes Skinny-Dipping on Her Beautiful Tropical Vacation
The actress stars in AMC’s upcoming show, ‘The Mayfair Witches,’ releasing on Jan. 8.
Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
