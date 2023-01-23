Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have been leaked – here’s what you need to know
The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra smartphones are due to be announced next week at Samsung Unpacked on 1 February.So, what do we know about the S23 range ahead of the official reveal? Well, thanks to a series of high-profile leaks, quite a bit.The next big flagship phone from Samsung is predicted to launch in February, and in the usual three models: the standard S23, the larger S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-range S23 Ultra.While we don’t expect any revolutionary changes to how the phones look, the refreshed Galaxy S23 range is predicted to make use of...
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Edge reappearing on your desktop? Microsoft is aware.
Microsoft has confirmed an issue with Windows 11 that causes the Edge icon to reappear on the desktop even after it's been removed manually.
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
CNET
Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers next week, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."
OnePlus Pad Tablet Leaks To Try Where Other Android Slates Failed
OnePlus may be wandering into Samsung's tablet territory with the OnePlus Pad, but it faces some stiff competition against it and Apple's fantastic slates.
Engadget
Android 14 can block users from sideloading very old apps
The next version of Android could bar you from installing ancient apps in some circumstances. 9to5Google has spotted a code change indicating that Android 14 will block users from sideloading apps (that is, installing them outside of the Play Store) that don't target a minimum version of the operating system. It will stop the installation of particularly old software at first, but Google expects to "progressively" raise the bar to require at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
Look out, Samsung! Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable may be heading west
Samsung’s Galaxy Flip series could get some additional competition in the UK, with rumours Oppo is planing to launch its latest foldable phones internationally. The Oppo Find N2 Flip could be on deck for a release outside of China for the first time, with leaks pointing to an announcement at next month’s MWC 2023 expo in Barcelona.
ZDNet
3 security gadgets I never leave home without
It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data. Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
