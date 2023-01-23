ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Updated 2023 NFL draft order after divisional round

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers are still alive and kicking. Sunday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys pushed the Niners into the conference championship and—more importantly for our purposes over here—pushed some the of Panthers’ upcoming draft picks down in the queue.

Carolina, of course, shipped away star running back Christian McCaffrey in October for San Francisco’s 2023 picks in the second, third and fourth rounds. So the longer McCaffrey and his crew go, the lower the Panthers will pick in those spots.

But, hey, at least there’s always that first-round pick of theirs.

Here’s the updated first-round order following the divisional round:

Chicago Bears (3-14)

Houston Texans (3-13-1)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (5-12)

Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (7-10)

Tennessee Titans (7-10)

Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (7-10)

New York Jets (7-10)

New England Patriots (8-9)

Green Bay Packers (8-9)

Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

Detroit Lions (9-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Miami Dolphins (9-8) (Forfeited)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

New York Giants (9-7-1)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

