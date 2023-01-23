Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
Charge Dismissed For Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 Tulsa Police Officers
A man convicted of helping the man who murdered Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson has had one of his convictions dismissed. David Ware shot and killed Sgt. Craig Johnson and injured officer Aurash Zarkeshan in 2020. Matthew Hall drove Ware away from the scene and then dumped the gun that...
KTUL
Police arrest man suspected of robbing west Tulsa food mart
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man suspected of robbing a food mart in west Tulsa. TPD says on Jan. 7, a subject entered the food mart near West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue. Robbery detectives and patrol officers were able to...
KTUL
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
American Solera brewery targeted by thieves
A popular local brewery is the latest business to fall victim to burglaries targeting spots in the Tulsa-area.
Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests
TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
KTUL
Sapulpa police work to identify suspect in car burglaries, debit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect seen at a gas station. Officers said the suspect is connected to vehicle burglaries and the unauthorized use of debit cards. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Morena at...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park; Suspect Stabs Himself During Police Confrontation
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Mingo RV Park near Admiral and Mingo. Police say they found a woman dead in a man's home Thursday morning, then learned the man escaped to Wagoner County and when confronted by law enforcement, they say he stabbed himself. The man was flown to a Tulsa hospital.
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
KTUL
Getaway driver for David Ware to serve shorter sentence after charge dropped
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling Thursday to drop one charge against the getaway driver for David Ware. Ware was found guilty of murdering a Tulsa police sergeant and badly wounding an officer after a trial in Tulsa last year. Today, a...
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
KTUL
Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
News On 6
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
2 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Broken Arrow Home, Police Say
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Broken Arrow home Thursday, police said. Police said during a welfare check, they found a woman dead inside of the home and a man with a knife, which led to a standoff. During the standoff, the man died from a self-inflicted...
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness
A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend
Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they...
KTUL
Jennifer Kunzweiler found not guilty for stabbing father, Tulsa County District Attorney
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness stabbing her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, in September 2022. Kunzweiler held a press conference the day after the incident calling for more mental health services for people in Oklahoma. In...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests kidnapping suspect, victim rescued by deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, deputies responded to a call on East 61st Street North. The victim's roommate told deputies that 33-year-old Jace Lee McKittrick had beaten his girlfriend and allegedly held...
