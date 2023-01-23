ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man suspected of robbing west Tulsa food mart

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man suspected of robbing a food mart in west Tulsa. TPD says on Jan. 7, a subject entered the food mart near West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue. Robbery detectives and patrol officers were able to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

