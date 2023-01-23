Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
KTUL
Sheriff's offices fighting back against DOJ gun accessory ban
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sheriff's offices across the state are fighting back against a recent gun accessory ban from the justice department. Gun dealers across the country will have to pay for parts and labor to modify millions of weapons. And several sheriff's offices are saying they will not...
KTUL
Remains found in Grady County identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has positively identified the remains found in Rush Springs, Okla., on Jan. 17 as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, OSBI will not be releasing anymore information at this time.
KTUL
Oklahoma Senate bill could end student-teacher privacy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma State Senate bill seeks to transfer decision-making power from teachers to parents. At 14 pages and over 3,600 words long, State Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) wants Senate Bill 131 to completely overhaul the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. It’s a wide-reaching bill touching on many issues, most notably sex education, but covers several areas of parental consent.
KTUL
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
KTUL
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
KTUL
Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
KTUL
Oklahoma City man killed in early morning pursuit with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was killed after crashing into the side of a building during a pursuit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers tried to make a traffic stop of a pick-up truck on I-35 near Northeast 23rd just before 2 a.m.
KTUL
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
KTUL
Oklahoma advocates speak out on teacher pay ahead of education budget proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Advocates for teachers are reacting to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget presentation on the House Floor. Many are concerned about some of his priorities. Teacher pay continues to be a divisive issue on both sides of the aisle. In his presentation to lawmakers, Walters...
KTUL
Logan County deputies find body on Wednesday, identity remains unknown
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the body of a male was found Wednesday in the area of Camp Drive and Santa Fe Road. Positive identification was unable to be made at the scene, and the body was brought to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.
KTUL
Union City police bust man who allegedly had over 160 pounds of marijuana in his car
UNION CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after police said he had over 160 pounds of marijuana in his car. Kae Saetern, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after Union City pulled him over on US 81 near SW 44th for a traffic violation. While officers were speaking to...
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KTUL
Oklahoma's dry climate is stunting wheat harvest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma wheat farmers are expecting a small harvest this year. Last year’s dry, hot, windy weather has impacted the crop's growth. “The wheat is very far behind," said Brent Howard who is a wheat farmer and state senator. “We’re significantly down on rain and plants need water to grow”
KTUL
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
KTUL
Oklahomans gather for Athena Brownfield's funeral
Funeral services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield were held Wednesday after she was reported missing. It was a difficult service for many as there wasn’t a dry face among family and friends. State Sen. Roger Thompson says the front of the stage was adorned with everything Athena liked from purple...
KTUL
Have you seen him? Logan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenager
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager. The sheriff's office said 14-year-old Erin Kisor ran away from the Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community on Monday night. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. If you know where...
KTUL
Del City family safe after police say drunk driver nearly ran through toddler's bedroom
Del City, Okla. (KOKH) — A family is sharing their story after police say a drunk driver crashed into their property nearly hitting the bedroom where a three-year-old-was sleeping. It happened in Del City on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. The family didn't want to show their face on...
KTUL
School closings and delayed starts across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many schools across Green Country have a delayed start on Wednesday or have canceled school altogether after Tuesday's winter weather.
KTUL
Traffic delays reported near airport after ranch dressing truck catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Westbound lanes of Airport Rd. near Macarthur will remain closed Wednesday morning as crews clean up the mess left behind after a semi-truck caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the semi-driver noticed his brakes were smoking around 6:30 Wednesday morning and pulled over.
