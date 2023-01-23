ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

ACCPD Blotter: Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs and more

Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs. On Jan. 18 around 2:45 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the middle of a McDonalds drive-thru off of U.S Highway 29 North. Officers found a man asleep in the car with an open alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a rifle, according to the report.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery

The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case

A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy