MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines

Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: ID of suspect involved in officer involved shooting in California located in Monroe; Cell phone possibly involved in a carjacking located
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Forsyth County Blotter: High-speed chase caught on dash cam, drug, hit-and-run arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. According to the FSCO Facebook page, and as previously reported on NewsBreak, the department was led on a wild chase on December 17.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman trying to avoid repo man runs into a tree and is arrested for disorderly conduct and reckless driving
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property...
fox5atlanta.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton County following gunman's arrest, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department shared photos of a smiling man in custody and two assault rifles, saying officers had arrested an armed suspect on Friday. The incident triggered a shelter-in-place order near the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow. Someone reported a person...
5 teens arrested after early morning car break-ins in hospital parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A total of 16 cars were broken into early Thursday morning by five teenagers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Dunwoody police officers arrived at an active car break-in in the parking lot of Peachford Hospital. Once police arrived, the teens ran away. The teens...
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Teen girl shot after firing at man in parking lot, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot overnight on Vineyard Drive, according to Atlanta Police. According to officers, a man at that location told them he came out and found the girl near his mom's car. Police add that the girl apparently shot at...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female fights; handgun stolen; home on McDaniel Street entered and wallet stolen; slew of disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Other Law –...
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody at motel nearly 4 miles away from bank
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a Gainesville bank Tuesday morning was arrested. On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., police said a man went into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road and held a gun while demanding money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Red and Black
ACCPD Blotter: Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs and more
Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs. On Jan. 18 around 2:45 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the middle of a McDonalds drive-thru off of U.S Highway 29 North. Officers found a man asleep in the car with an open alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a rifle, according to the report.
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
Monroe Local News
Update: I 985 in Gwinnett County has been reopened; no injuries were reported
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services report that all of I 985 is shut down to one lane at 985 south due to an aircraft landing on the roadway. “Firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash on I985 NB, north of...
fox5atlanta.com
Housing scam suspect nabbed in Oconee County reverse sting operation
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Colbert woman was arrested on theft charges during an undercover reverse sting operation Tuesday night. Watkinsville Police set up the sting on Bond Drive for 38-year-old Lakeena Wilson. Police said she attempted to a scam a citizen by offering to rent out a vacation home...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
Monroe Local News
Cold Case: WCSO seeks help solving 2004 cold case homicide involving a newborn
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 26,2023) – During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 18, 2004, Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to a call out to Rockmore Road near its intersection with Old Zion Cemetery Road, east of Loganville. A local resident had observed what appeared to be...
accesswdun.com
South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case
A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says
A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights. At 2:44 p.m., the...
