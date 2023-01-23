MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines

Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs. On Jan. 18 around 2:45 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the middle of a McDonalds drive-thru off of U.S Highway 29 North. Officers found a man asleep in the car with an open alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a rifle, according to the report.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO