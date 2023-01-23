Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Arch Legacy Firm is offering a complimentary Whiskey & Wills event in Monroe on Jan. 31
There comes a time in everybody’s life when they need to start planning for the future of the family…. without them. It is something that people often don’t like to consider, but if you care about your family, giving them peace of mind when your time in this life is up is one of the greatest gifts with which you can leave them. If your affairs are in order, and your family members have a clear understanding of what your wish is for each of them, they are able to mourn the loss, but be grateful for the memories without the worry of having to deal with a mess that you may have left.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Monroe Local News
On Stage Presents Rousing Bluegrass Musical ‘Smoke On The Mountain’
MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “Smoke on the Mountain,” the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, in nine performances Feb. 17-March 5. “’Smoke on the Mountain’ brings to...
Monroe Local News
Monroe Junior Service League Gala next month benefits F.I.S.H. Medical and Dental
Tickets for The Mad Hatter’s Ball are $80 each or $600 for table for 8. The Monroe Junior Service League is presenting The Mad Hatter’s Ball fundraising gala at the Factory at Walton Mill in Monroe on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The event is from 7 – 11 p.m. and the dress code is formal attire.
Henry County Daily Herald
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue
The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February
Is this storefront location ever going to make it? That’s what shoppers are wondering after yet another turnover at 2480 Mt. Vernon Road as the Lidl Grocery Store announced that its Dunwoody location will close on Feb. 19. A statement by Lidl U.S.spokesperson Chandler Ebeier Spivey confirmed the closing. “After a thorough review of our […] The post Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers
The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the F.I.S.H. career website on Jan. 24, 2023. Please note...
Monroe Local News
Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/19/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
A new medical office park is coming to Gainesville. Here’s what you need to know
GAINESVILLE — Northern Gainesville and Hall County residents will have access to top-quality healthcare services closer to home, thanks to the Northeast Georgia Health System plans for a new medical office park. The 44-acre park, located along Highway 60, will be called Thompson Bridge Medical Park and will feature...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Monroe Local News
Tickets still available for Unspoken showing in Monroe on Feb. 19
MONROE, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) UNSPOKEN is a documentary feature film that traces the journey of local resident Stephanie Calabrese who used an iphone to document the racial divide in the local community “through the lens of her own whiteness.” In doing so, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the community has been impacted by its racial divide. It covers the impact of the 1946 Moore’s Ford Lynching that has long been an open wound in the community and it attempts to shatter the code of silence that has surrounded this incident for generations.
Comments / 1