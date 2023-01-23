Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
A rumination about an aging county
Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
WGAL
Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 18-24, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 18-24, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Joseph Hughes to Stonehedge Real Estate LLC, Phoenix Drive, Chambersburg, $161,000. Gary Dulaney to Joshua Heebner, Appleway, St. Thomas Township, $477,000. Freedom Development LLC to Brett Nieves, two parcels,...
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Friends of Legal Services Book Drop-Off Days Scheduled for Feb 11th and March 4th
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group has scheduled two giant Book Drop-Off Days on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 4, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “We’d love to get your new and used books, plus CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Just follow the signs to our storeroom door and volunteers will happily receive your books. And please feel free to stay and volunteer to help us with the next couple of carloads!”
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Daniel Paul Linn Jr. obituary 1971~2023
Daniel Paul Linn Jr., 51, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 in his home, following a long illness. Born on July 12, 1971 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Daniel Paul Linn Sr. and Brenda (Forsyth) Linn. After high school Daniel attended Penn State University.
abc27.com
New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
abc27.com
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County is hosting their Winter Warmth Drive now through Feb. 10. The drive will help to support basic needs of families in the community by helping to keep everyone warm. You can click here to view the donation wish...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0