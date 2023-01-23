It was announced on Friday, Jan. 27, that the State of Alabama has received $191.8 million in funding from the U.S. Treasury Dept. for broadband expansion. The funding will be administered by the Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) as part of a grant program to support projects to expand service to previously unserved areas of the state, mainly very rural areas. The funds are a part of the American Rescue Act, and the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund. The plan to use the funding for broadband expansion was submitted to the Treasury in September with approval announced on Jan. 27.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO