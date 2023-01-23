Read full article on original website
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Rotary Club of Stone Mountain hosts District Governor George GranadeThe Revolutionary ReportStone Mountain, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Monroe Local News
Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/19/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
wuga.org
Kemp recognizes UGA student in State of the State address
In the State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the return of full tuition coverage to HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards and acknowledged a University of Georgia Student who has benefited from the program. “Oba Samaye is a HOPE Scholarship student at our National-Championship-winning University of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"
ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Monroe Local News
Daniel E. Thurmon of Loganville, earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD (01/26/2023)– Daniel E. Thurmon, of Loganville, earned a(n) Master of Science in Cloud Computing Architecture from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022. Thurmon was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states,...
CCSD names interim principal for Hilsman Middle School
The Clarke County School District names an interim principal for Hilsman Middle School: Nicholas Hussain takes over for Capucina Douglas, who leaves Athens for a principal’s post at a middle school in Gwinnett County. Hussain has been at Hilsman since 2009, starting as a teacher and working most recently as an assistant principal at the school on Gaines School Road in Athens.
Monroe Local News
Arch Legacy Firm is offering a complimentary Whiskey & Wills event in Monroe on Jan. 31
There comes a time in everybody’s life when they need to start planning for the future of the family…. without them. It is something that people often don’t like to consider, but if you care about your family, giving them peace of mind when your time in this life is up is one of the greatest gifts with which you can leave them. If your affairs are in order, and your family members have a clear understanding of what your wish is for each of them, they are able to mourn the loss, but be grateful for the memories without the worry of having to deal with a mess that you may have left.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Monroe Local News
Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 President’s List
KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
