WGAU

Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/19/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Kemp recognizes UGA student in State of the State address

In the State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the return of full tuition coverage to HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards and acknowledged a University of Georgia Student who has benefited from the program. “Oba Samaye is a HOPE Scholarship student at our National-Championship-winning University of...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"

ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD names interim principal for Hilsman Middle School

The Clarke County School District names an interim principal for Hilsman Middle School: Nicholas Hussain takes over for Capucina Douglas, who leaves Athens for a principal’s post at a middle school in Gwinnett County. Hussain has been at Hilsman since 2009, starting as a teacher and working most recently as an assistant principal at the school on Gaines School Road in Athens.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Arch Legacy Firm is offering a complimentary Whiskey & Wills event in Monroe on Jan. 31

There comes a time in everybody’s life when they need to start planning for the future of the family…. without them. It is something that people often don’t like to consider, but if you care about your family, giving them peace of mind when your time in this life is up is one of the greatest gifts with which you can leave them. If your affairs are in order, and your family members have a clear understanding of what your wish is for each of them, they are able to mourn the loss, but be grateful for the memories without the worry of having to deal with a mess that you may have left.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
KENNESAW, GA

