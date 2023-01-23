Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State ParkAdvocate AndyBurns, TN
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Related
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
Williamson County officers nab ex-con after high-speed chase with child in back seat
A career criminal with a history of multiple violent arrests is back behind bars in Franklin.
WKRN
47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Nashville teen shot and killed; Juvenile Court officials …. In the first three weeks of the new year, News 2 has been tracking homicides happening within Nashville. Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed...
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
wgnsradio.com
Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes
Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
WKRN
Man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Nashville teen shot and killed; Juvenile Court officials …. In the first three weeks of the new year, News 2 has been tracking homicides happening within Nashville. Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed...
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
Man jailed for selling fentanyl laced cocaine
Metro police have arrested a man accused of selling cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Puppies in danger: Good Samaritan saves dogs along busy Rutherford County road
Near a school in Murfreesboro, you'll find a lesson in — shall we say — multiplication.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
Fired La Vergne police officers at risk of losing POST certification
Four La Vergne Police officers who were fired following an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty are now at risk of losing their certification.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00408. On 01/23/2023 at 1445 hours, Mr. Gary Nunn visited Lowe’s in Gallatin and shoplifted three items. The value of the items totals $1270. Warrants were obtained on him for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing. If you have any information on his...
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
Greenbrier police arrest suspects in multi-state prescription fraud
Two Texas men accused of using fake prescriptions to obtain pharmaceutical narcotics are currently behind bars in Robertson County.
WSMV
Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
fox17.com
Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
Comments / 0