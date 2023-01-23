ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Nashville teen shot and killed; Juvenile Court officials …. In the first three weeks of the new year, News 2 has been tracking homicides happening within Nashville. Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes

Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man killed in Lafayette Street shooting

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Nashville teen shot and killed; Juvenile Court officials …. In the first three weeks of the new year, News 2 has been tracking homicides happening within Nashville. Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday

(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy