BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Joe Haden ready to help out Browns' secondary and be a mentor in Berea
Browns legend Joe Haden joins Jonathan Peterlin at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and says he’s ready to help out the Browns’ secondary and be a mentor in Berea as he celebrates life in Cleveland and his new role in the organization.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Bills GM Brandon Beane had the most inconceivable answer about finding Stefon Diggs a WR partner
With the Buffalo Bills bowing out in the NFL’s divisional round for the second straight season, the organization should probably be in a place where it takes a meaningful look in the mirror. When you have an exceptional quarterback like Josh Allen, not even qualifying for pro football’s final four in two consecutive winters would sound the alarm bells for most teams.
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan staffer's promotion to QB coach
Michigan has named a new quarterbacks coach. Jim Harbaugh announced the promotion of Kirk Campbell on Friday. Campbell was on the Wolverines staff as an analyst in 2022. “Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” Harbaugh said in a program release. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had the most confident reaction to his second touchdown pass against the Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC divisional round matchup with the Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. A Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL. That, they...
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Packer, legendary college basketball broadcaster, passes at 82
The college basketball community is mourning the loss of a legend. Billy Packer has passed away at the age of 82, his son Mark announced on social media. Packer spent over 30 years calling college basketball games, getting his start in 1972. From 1974-2008, he was the lead college basketball analyst for NBC Sports (1974-81) and then CBS Sports (1981-2008).
saturdaytradition.com
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NFL Conference Title Games
With the NFL conference championship games taking center stage on Sunday, players can grab the Bet365 Ohio promo code offer to rake in $200 in bonus bets. This bet365 Ohio promo code offer for first-time players is in the must-use category. When you bet a single dollar bill on either game, you become eligible. Regardless of the outcome of the bet, you will receive a $200 payout in bonus bet credit.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum had the best season by a running back Pro Football Focus has ever graded
Blake Corum just had the best individual season from a running back in the Pro Football Focus era. The Michigan star earned a 96.2 offensive grade from PFF for his 2022 campaign. That’s the best grade PFF has ever given a running back. (The company started grading college players in 2014.)
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: NBA Thursday Night Offer Scores $200 Bonus Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook has a batch of bonus bets waiting for new users from Ohio, ready to use on tonight’s NBA. The DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks this can’t-miss offer, certainly helping many Ohioans build bankrolls for Sunday’s NFL games. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: Ohio. 21+ and present in...
wearebuffalo.net
Jordan Poyer’s Cryptic New Twitter Photo Has Bills Fans Worried
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was one of the most valuable players on the roster this season. It was a bad luck season for the veteran safety, as he battled a hyperextended elbow, broken ribs and a torn meniscus. Poyer only missed four games in the regular season and playoffs,...
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Scott, B1G target and 2024 5-star, announces he will delay commitment
Justin Scott, a 5-star defensive line prospect and one of the top players in the Class of 2024 rankings, announced Tuesday evening that he will be delaying his commitment. He was originally set to commit on Jan 31. Scott has a top 8 that includes 2 B1G programs, but was...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson update: Indiana shares latest on coach's status for Ohio State game
Mike Woodson is expected to be back for Indiana’s home game against Ohio State. The Hoosiers head coach missed IU’s Wednesday game at Minnesota. “Coach Woodson is doing great. We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game.”
Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'
In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
