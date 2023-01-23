Read full article on original website
Pasadena man charged with machine gun possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isaac Aaron Morgan Loftus, 26,...
foxla.com
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
Bakersfield Now
Trial date set for woman accused of killing siblings in Dec. 2021 crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman who is accused of striking and killing Calyee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, is set will go to trial on February 6, 2023. On December 8, 2021, Bakersfield Police officers...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inland Empire Law Enforcement Agencies Announce “Death in Disguise” Fentanyl Campaign
Fentanyl: death in disguise. “The days of experimentation and recreational drug use, those days are over,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Early Thursday, law enforcement officials from across the Inland Empire met in Riverside to announce their new campaign to highlight the dangers of this deadly drug.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for two men accused of two home invasion robberies in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men accused of two home invasion robberies within two weeks. Police said in one of the incidents, the suspects had a police radio channel scanner with them. Bakersfield police said on January 26th, 2023, at around 7:43 p.m., officers...
Bakersfield Now
Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD testing new drug detection method for DUI's that only uses saliva
BAKERSFIELD, California — Bakersfield police are testing out a new type of drug test they can use in DUI checkpoints and roadside stops. They are working with Vanguard Laboratories to put this new detection method to the test. Sgt. Chance Koerner said he took up the opportunity after Vanguard...
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Bakersfield Now
Readiness hearing postponed for couple accused of killing Orrin & Orson West
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — (UPDATE: 6:40 PM, 1/25/22) The readiness hearing for Trezell and Jacqueline West was pushed back in May, July, October, last Friday and now, Wednesday. "What I was going to do was go ahead and put you in Department 4, Judge Brehmer, for all purposes on...
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail
LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blame
Authorities in California are searching for a murder suspect who was allegedly mistakenly released from detention on Tuesday. Salvador Corrales, 24, was tragically shot in Long Beach in 2018 by Steven Manzo, 24, who has been detained there since last March. Manzo was being held on a $2 million bail when he was released.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
